Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 30, 2023

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $2.07, expectations were $2.02.

Gil Shwed: Hi everyone, good morning and glad to see all of you here. Before I turn it into Roei to go through the financial, I want to make a short statement. I think as you all know, Israel gone through a very terrible terror attack three weeks ago. And first and foremost, our hearts go to all the people that are suffering from the situation and all the people that lost their loved ones in this situation. And unfortunately, here in Israel and around us, there are many of them. We all know people that have suffered and we all know people that got murdered in this terror attack. Over the past three weeks our employees proved that despite the Siren reserve military draft of few people around 5% of our entire headcount. We can continue to operate as planned uninterrupted.

Over the last three weeks, we've been able to launch products, complete acquisitions, and of course, continue and support our customers partners exactly as planned. All of that is due to the fact that we're much more accommodated to work in a hybrid manner with our operations all around the world, and mainly due to our employees and their commitment to customers and partners. I want to thank all our employees for their resilience and for all our customers, partners and you in the investment community, because I did receive plenty of support, plenty of emails and calls from people that are standing behind us and are supporting us at this time. I really, really appreciate it. I really want to thank you. And with that, I think we can turn to business and try to continue with business plans.

So, Roei, the floor is yours.

