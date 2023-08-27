Check your pockets. Somebody bought a winning Powerball ticket at a Food Lion in SC

Attention Food Lion customers, one of you recently bought a Powerball ticket that matched a $50,000 prize.

The five-figure winning ticket was purchased at the Food Lion grocery store at 2250 Sunset Blvd., South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release. That’s in West Columbia, near Exit 110 on Interstate 26 and Lexington Medical Center.

Now the search is on for the ticket buyer.

The ticket matched four of the five white numbers and the red Powerball number from Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 25, 30, 32, 33, 55 and Powerball: 20.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of matching four white balls and the red Powerball for the prize are 1-in-913,129, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery website.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

The Food Lion grocery store will receive a commission of $500 when the winning ticket is claimed and turned in to lottery officials, according to the release.

Because nobody won the grand prize in Saturday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot increases to $363 million for Monday’s drawing.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1-in-293 million.