Check your pockets: A six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold at a Midlands convenience store

The odds were nearly one in a million.

A Midlands lottery player is $200,000 richer after buying a lottery ticket at a convenience store in Blythewood, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at Sharpe Shoppe #2 at 235 Blythewood Road. It matched all five numbers in Thursday’s drawing to win the top prize of $100,000. But because the lucky lottery winner chose to “Power-Up” for an additional dollar when they bought their ticket, lottery officials said, the prize was doubled when a two was drawn. The odds of winning such a prize in the Palmetto Cash 5 game are one in 878,399.

The numbers for Thursday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing were 4, 5, 6 and 36. The Power-Up number was 2.

More than 5,800 people won the drawing, lottery officials said, and prizes were valued from $1 to $200,000.

Lottery officials advise players to check their tickets. Winners have 180 days from the day of the drawing to claim their prize.

Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state to be used for education, as well as prizes, retailer commissions and payments to contractors.