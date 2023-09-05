Check your pockets. Six-digit lottery winner has 2 days to turn in ticket sold in Midlands

Check your pockets.

Someone bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 in Orangeburg County earlier this year. Now, they only have two days left to cash it in. The winner must claim their prize by Thursday.

According to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was purchased in Santee from Santee Landing at 9103 Old Highway 6 on March 11.

The winning numbers of the Powerball with Powerplay ticket are 11, 20, 33, 43, 58 and Powerball: 24.

The prize must be claimed in person at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. After that, the $100,000 will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.