Check your pockets: A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Columbia

Someone is about to be a millionaire because of a lottery ticket sold in Columbia.

Officials from the South Carolina Education Lottery said a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from the Nov. 17 drawing was sold in a Columbia store. The ticket was purchased at the Murphy Express at 210 Ricky Lane.

Officials said the ticket matched all five of the white balls that were drawn in the game.

The numbers for the Nov. 17 Mega Millions were 6, 12, 31, 33 and 69, and the Megaball was 17.

Players have 180 days from the time of a drawing to collect their prizes, lottery officials said. For more information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.