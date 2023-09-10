Check out photos from Boise State’s home opener in front of 36,000-plus fans

Boise State wide receiver Stefan Cobbs scores a touchdown off of a pass from quarterback Maddux Madsen late in the 4th quarter against UCF in the Broncos’ home opener, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The go-ahead touchdown wasn’t enough. The Knights kicked a field goal to win the game 18-16.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty leaps over UCF defensive back Fred Davis on a run in the second half, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen passes the football while falling away from UCF defensive end Tre’Mon Morris-Brash in the 4th quarter, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

UCF kickoff returner Xavier Townsend is smothered by Boise State defenders Mason Hutton (42), Dionte Thornton and Matt Lauter in the 4th quarter, Sept. 9, 2023.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty stays inbounds after a pass reception and runs to the end zone for the Broncos first score against UCF, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Boise State safety Ty Benefield tackles UCF wide receiver Xavier Townsend in the second half, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee tries to convert on 3rd down, but Boise State linebacker Marco Notarainni and safety Zion Washington stop the run, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

UCF kicker Colton Boomer is swarmed by teammates after kicking the winning field goal to defeat Boise State 18-16, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boise.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty runs for a touchdown with UCF defensive back Braeden Marshall in pursuit after a pass reception in the 1st quarter. It was the first score for the Broncos in their home opener, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Boise State safety Alexander Teubner intercepts a deflected pass intended for UCF wide receiver Kobe Hudson in the 1st quarter, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark screams midfield after the Bronco defense stopped UCF on 4th down in the red zone, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green runs for a first down in the 2nd quarter against UCF in the Broncos’ home opener, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Boise State cheerleaders get Bronco fans ready for the home opener against UCF, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Boise State punter James Ferguson-Reynolds is greeted outside Albertsons Stadium by his mother, Sam Ferguson-Reynolds, as the Broncos enter the stadium for the home opener against UCF, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Sam and her husband John are from Geelong, Australia.