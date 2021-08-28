Check out some opening-weekend scores from Missouri high school football around KC
Missouri high schools kicked off their high school football seasons with games around the Kansas City metro Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.
Here are scores from opening weekend (note that Kansas schools play their first games this coming Friday, Sept. 3):
Friday’s results
Archie 70, Liberal 6
Belton 56, Raytown South 28
Bentonville (Ark.) 43, Liberty North 30
Butler 32, Adrian 28
Cameron 34, Northeast 0
Center 34, Christ Prep 6
Chillicothe 27, Marshall 8
Drexel 78, Concordia 20
Excelsior Springs 21, Savannah 6
Fayette 40, Carrollton 0
Fort Osage 61, St. Joseph Central 21
Grandview 45, Truman 14
Harrisonville 38, Wayne Hills (N.J.) 37
Hogan Prep 40, Lexington 14
KC East Christian 28, Norborne 22
Lee’s Summit 42, Oak Park 21
Lee’s Summit North 28, Blue Springs South 10
Lee’s Summit West 31, Park Hill 7
Liberty 43, Blue Springs 42
Lincoln 28, Midway 0
Lincoln Prep 46, St. Joseph Benton 7
Northland Christian 42, St. Joseph Christian 20
Oak Grove 49, Lawson 0
Odessa 50, Southern Boone 12
Orrick 26, St. Paul Lutheran 20
Park Hill South 42, Platte County 14
Penney 39, Lafayette County 34
Pleasant Hill 43, Boonville 35
Raymore-Peculiar 20, Rockhurst 14
Raytown 35, North Kansas City 14
Richmond 40, Lathrop 6
Smithville 42, Grain Valley 3
Southeast 13, Central 0
St. Pius X 42, Pembroke Hill 7
Staley 35, Columbia Rock Bridge 10
Summit Christian 54, St. Michael the Archangel 38
University Academy 36, Tipton 32
Warrensburg 42, Capital City 13
West Platte 42, Lone Jack with Kingsville 27
William Chrismann 37, Winnetonka 19
Saturday’s result
East at Van Horn, late