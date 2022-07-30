Check your numbers — Florida had five Mega Millions tickets worth least $1 million

The good news if you bought your ticket for Friday’s $1.28 billion Mega Millions in Florida: no other state had as many “big winners,” defined on the national Mega Millions site as the big jackpot winner, those who matched five numbers and those who matched five numbers and played the Megaplier.

The bad news: the one jackpot winning ticket, matching five numbers and the Mega Ball, came from Illinois.

But of the 20 tickets that won $1 million by having the numbers 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, but missing the Mega Ball (14), two were from Florida. And Florida had three of the six $2 million winning tickets, which had the five numbers and played the Megaplier, which multiplied the non-jackpot winnings by two.

As for the next rung of winners, four of five numbers with the Mega Ball plus the Megaplier for $20,000, five Florida-sold tickets hit that. Another 21 tickets from Florida had four of five numbers, the Mega Ball, but no Megaplier, $10,000 of good fortune.

If you hit four of five numbers but missed the Mega Ball, you won $500 and 574 Florida-sold tickets had that. The Florida Lottery website says 135 tickets had four of five numbers, no Mega Ball, but played the Megaplier. That was worth $1,000.

Another 1,169,406 Florida-bought tickets won smaller amounts of money.