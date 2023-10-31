meatpacking district

New York City’s Meatpacking District is a historic neighborhood that inspires fun, genre-defying street-style looks that mix the old with the new. In this episode of ITK: Fit Check, our host and resident fashionista Aimee Kelly (@byaimeekelly), heads to the iconic neighborhood to see all of the fashionable outfits on display.

Wearing an outfit representing the Meatpacking District’s “classic chick style” — a pink jacket, jeans and gold-tone jewelry — Aimee is ready to check out what the neighborhood is wearing.

Aimee first meets a stylish New Yorker named Eva, who wears a homemade off-the-shoulder crochet sweater with high-waisted Motel Rocks jeans and black booties. Eva says that the Meatpacking District has helped evolve her fashion sense, noting, “It made me venture out more and see what I can do, see what other people are wearing.”

Another New Yorker, Stephanie, dresses in checked Topshop pants, a slouchy black cardigan from ASOS and a Prada handbag. Stephanie says that the outfit’s statement piece is the green-faced wristwatch she’s wearing, explaining that she sometimes plans an outfit around a watch.

“Do you think the Meatpacking District has influenced any of your styles?” Aimee asks Ines, who wears a striped button-down shirt, green sweater and beige straight-leg pants, accessorized with a Marc Jacobs tote bag and Lacoste sneakers.

“Oh, yeah,” Ines says. “It’s a very chic area. People dress so fine, so fun. It’s always refreshing for the eye.”

See these looks and more modern street style in the Meatpacking District in the latest installment of ITK: Fit Check.



In The Know by Yahoo is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

The post Check out the modern street-style looks in NYC’s Meatpacking District for endless outfit inspo appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

I'm a lifestyle editor, and here are 34 trendy Nordstrom new arrivals I'm shopping in October

Does slugging actually work? This licensed esthetician weighs in and shares the 4 best products to buy

OMG, we just spotted the perfect winter puffer coat on super sale at Nordstrom Rack

5 must-shop tech deals at AliExpress — save up to 70% on earbuds, portable chargers, Bluetooth speakers and more