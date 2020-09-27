The best Apple iPhone deals for September 2020

It’s been well over a decade since Apple ushered in the smartphone revolution, and after all that time, the iPhone is still the king. Although other Android brands are more popular overall, none of them are as singularly popular as Apple (especially in the U.S.), and with the new iPhone 12 coming down the pipe, that’s showing no signs of changing any time soon. One sticking point many people have with iPhones, however, is that they’re not the most affordable mobile devices on the market, even if recent flagship releases from Android makers like Samsung are more expensive.

Yet bargain-hungry techies know that there are always discounts to be had (and Prime Day 2020 will also be landing soon). To save you some time hunting them down, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all the best Apple iPhone deals that can leave you with enough cash to add one of these iPad deals, MacBook deals, or Apple Watch deals to your Apple collection.

Today’s best iPhone deals

iPhone 7

View photos

If you’re not fussy about having the latest bleeding-edge gadgets, preferring instead to have something established and reliable (not to mention considerably cheaper), then last-generation devices like the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus offer the perfect way to score some still-great brand-new tech at deep discounts and leave your wallet in good condition.

This particular iPhone may not be the hottest phone anymore following the rollout of newer models like the iPhone X and iPhone 11, but it’s no slouch. A 2.34 GHz dual-core CPU, hexa-core 7XT GT7600 Plus graphics processor, and 2GB to 3GB of RAM (2GB for the iPhone 7 and 3GB for the 7 Plus) combine to deliver great performance alongside the famous reliability, user-friendly software, and broad app support that the company is known for.

Prices for the iPhone 7 started at $649 at its launch, and given that it’s more than three years old, now is the time to grab one (or the sized-up iPhone 7 Plus) for super cheap.

iPhone 8

View photos

Two years ago, we saw the launch of not one but two new flagship mobile devices from the fruit-themed tech giant when the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus dropped alongside the iPhone X as the traditional successor to the previous iPhone.

Under the hood, the iPhone 8 isn’t radically different than the X. It boasts the same 2.39 hexa-core processor, although the standard wireless iPhone 8 only utilizes 2GB of RAM compared to the X’s 3GB (the larger iPhone 8 Plus features the full 3GB). It also performs similarly to the iPhone X when it comes to its excellent camera and speedy wireless charging, akin to a newer Galaxy phone. Since the battery life is also more or less the same, the main difference between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X is screen size and a touch screen home button, but you can still get both in that classic Space Gray color you know and love.

Story continues