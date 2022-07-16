Check the latest Tory leadership odds with our live tracker

conservative leadership race next tory leader odds betting

Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak are setting the pace in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and the new prime minister, according to the bookies.

An aggregation of odds gathered from various bookmakers shows that Ms Mordaunt now has a strong chance of replacing Boris Johnson as Mr Sunak, who has previously been the clear frontrunner in the race.

Some bookmakers now have Ms Mordaunt pulling ahead:

There are now five remaining candidates the race to replace Boris Johnson.

Suella Braverman was eliminated in the second round on Thursday, and Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi both crashed out on Wednesday.

On Thursday Rishi Sunak commanded the support of the most Tory MPs, receiving 101 votes, with Penny Mordaunt - a favourite among grassroots activists - taking second place on 83.

In the first TV debate on Friday night, the rivals attacked each other on policy with Mr Sunak taking on Liz Truss over her economic plan, and Tom Tugendhat accusing Mr Sunak of telling him privately that he had backed the National Insurance increase because "the boss wanted it".

The next rounds of voting are planned for Monday and Tuesday, with the final round scheduled for Wednesday.

Ultimately, bookies will be looking beyond the run-off, when the 200,000 Conservative Party members across the country will choose between the final two.

This is where Ms Mordaunt currently has the greatest support. If she were to make it to the final two against Mr Sunak, the majority would vote for her, according to polling from ConservativeHome.

Expect bookies' odds and polls to change throughout the next couple of months as the final candidates see their platforms scrutinised ahead of the final result being declared on September 5.