Check out the latest Fort Worth-area high school softball district standings (4/6)
District standings among Fort Worth-area softball teams as of April 6, 2022.
Send any updated records to bgosset@star-telegram.com
District 3-6A
Boswell 9-0
Weatherford 7-2
Paschal 7-2
Bell 4-5
Haltom 4-5
Trinity 4-5
Chisholm 1-8
North Crowley 0-9
District 4-6A
Keller 7-1
Timber Creek 5-2
Eaton 5-3
Byron Nelson 5-3
Carroll 4-4
Central 1-6
Fossil Ridge 0-8
District 8-6A
SGP 9-0
Martin 7-2
Grand Prairie 5-4
Arlington 5-4
Bowie 3-5
Lamar 1-7
Sam Houston 0-8
District 11-6A
Midway 8-1
Lake Ridge 7-2
Waxahachie 7-2
Mansfield 6-3
Waco 3-6
Duncanville 3-6
Cedar Hill 1-7
DeSoto 0-9
District 5-5A
Aledo 6-0
Brewer 4-2
Azle 4-2
Granbury 3-3
Rider 1-5
Wichita Falls 0-6
District 6-5A
Northwest 9-0
Colleyville 8-1
Richland 6-3
Ryan 5-4
Lake Dallas 3-5
Birdville 3-6
Grapevine 1-7
Denton 0-9
District 7-5A
Saginaw 8-0
South Hills 6-1
North Side 5-2
Heights 4-3
Tech 3-4
Southwest 2-5
Wyatt 1-6
Poly 0-7
District 8-5A
Legacy 9-1
Centennial 9-1
Burleson 7-3
Crowley 5-5
Summit 5-5
Timberview 4-6
Seguin 1-9
Everman 0-10
District 14-5A
Red Oak 7-1
Ennis 6-2
Joshua 5-2
Midlothian 3-5
Cleburne 3-5
University 2-5
Coriscana 1-7
District 6-4A
Glen Rose 4-0
Lampasas 3-1
Gatesville 2-2
Stephenville 1-3
Brownwood 0-4
District 7-4A
Krum 6-0
Argyle 6-0
Decatur 6-2
Springtown 2-4
Bridgeport 2-4
Lake Worth 1-7
Castleberry 1-7
District 8-4A
Benbrook 5-0
DHJ 4-1
Western Hills N/A
Dunbar N/A
Eastern Hills N/A
Carter-Riverside N/A
District 10-4A
Kennedale 4-0
Heritage 3-1
Ferris 1-3
Ranchview 0-4
District 11-4A
Alvarado 3-0
Godley 2-1
Venus 2-2
Hillsboro 1-2
Life 0-3
District 8-3A
Brock 8-1
Bangs 7-2
Peaster 6-3
Early 6-3
Comanche 3-6
Eastland 3-6
Dublin 2-7
Millsap 0-9
District 9-3A
Grandview 5-0
Maypearl N/A
Madison N/A
Keene N/A
Life Oak Cliff N/A