Check out the latest Fort Worth-area high school baseball district standings (4/24)
*playoff berth
+district champ
^eliminated from contention
District 3-6A
Weatherford 11-1+
Boswell 9-3*
Bell 7-5
Trinity 7-5
Paschal 6-6
Chisholm Trail 6-6
Haltom 2-10^
North Crowley 0-12^
District 4-6A
Keller 10-2+
Carroll 8-2*
Eaton 6-4
Byron Nelson 6-4
Timber Creek 4-6
Central 2-8^
Fossil Ridge 0-10^
District 8-6A
SGP 9-1+
Martin 7-3*
Arlington 6-4*
Lamar 6-4*
GP 5-7^
Bowie 3-7^
Sam Houston 0-10^
District 11-6A
Lake Ridge 10-2*
Midway 10-2*
Waxahachie 7-5
Mansfield 7-5
Duncanville 6-6
Cedar Hill 5-7
DeSoto 2-10^
Waco 1-11^
District 5-5A
Aledo 5-3
Rider 5-3
Azle 5-3
Granbury 4-4
Brewer 4-4
Wichita Falls 1-7^
District 6-5A
Birdville 9-3*
Richland 8-4
Northwest 7-5
Denton 7-5
Lake Dallas 6-6
Heritage 5-7
Grapevine 3-9^
Ryan 3-9^
District 7-5A
Heights 12-0+
Tech 9-3*
Saginaw 9-3*
North Side 8-4*
South Hills 4-8^
Poly 3-9^
Southwest 2-10^
Wyatt 1-11^
District 8-5A
Burleson 11-1*
Legacy 11-1*
Crowley 8-4*
Centennial 8-4*
Timberview 4-8^
Everman 3-8^
Summit 3-9^
Seguin 0-13^
District 14-5A
Corsicana 10-2+
Cleburne 7-3*
Midlothian 6-4
Ennis 5-5
Red Oak 4-6
Joshua 4-6
University 0-10^
District 5-4A
Mineral Wells 1-8^
District 6-4A
Stephenville 8-2+
Brownwood 5-5
Lampasas 5-7
Gatesville 4-6
Glen Rose 4-6
District 7-4A
Argyle 10-0+
Decatur 8-2*
Castleberry 7-3*
Springtown 6-4*
Krum 3-7^
Lake Worth 1-9^
Bridgeport 1-11^
District 8-4A
Benbrook 10-0+
DHJ 8-2*
Carter-Riverside 6-4*
Western Hills 4-6*
Dunbar 2-8^
Eastern Hills 0-10^
District 10-4A
Heritage 10-1+
Kennedale 5-6*
Ferris 5-6*
Ranchview 2-9*
District 11-4A
Godley 6-2*
Life 5-2*
Alvarado 5-2*
Hillsboro 2-5
Venus 0-7
District 8-3A
Brock 12-0+
Early 10-2*
Peaster 8-4*
Comanche 7-5
Millsap 5-7
Dublin 3-9^
Eastland 2-10^
Bangs 1-11^
District 9-3A
Grandview 7-1*
Maypearl 6-1*
Keene 1-6*
Madison 0-6*
District 10-3A
Boyd 12-0+
Paradise 10-2*
Whitesboro 9-3*
Pilot Point 7-5*
Ponder 4-7^
S&S 3-9^
Valley View 1-10^
Callisburg 1-11^
District 13-2A
Tolar 8-0*
District 15-2A
Rio Vista 11-0*
TAPPS 1-1A
Liberty 7-3
Midland Christian 6-4
Nolan 4-6
All Saints 3-7
TAPPS 1-2A
FWC 7-1
SCS 6-2
Faith 5-3
Legacy 4-4
Coram Deo 1-7
Prince 1-7
TAPPS 1-3A
Trinity 6-0+
Lake Country 4-2
Lubbock Christian 3-5
Covenant 2-4
Willow Park Trinity 1-5
TAPPS 2-3A
Pantego 10-0+
Shelton 7-3
GP 7-3
Covenant 4-6
All Saints 1-8
Gorman 0-9
TAPPS 1-4A
Classical 10-0+
Temple 6-2
San Jacinto 6-4
Harvest 3-5
Calvary 1-8
Fellowship 0-7
TAPPS 1-5A
Weatherford Christian 10-0+
Covenant 8-2
Bethesda 8-4
SPC North
TVS 7-0
Oakridge 6-1
Country Day 4-2
Cistercian 4-3
ESD 3-4
Greenhill 2-5
St Mark’s 0-5
Casady 0-6