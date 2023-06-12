Check out these Juneteenth events happening around Kansas City this weekend

Juneteenth weekend is almost here, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Kansas City.

The majority of this year’s events are happening on Saturday, June 17, two days before the holiday itself.

Here’s what to know about this weekend’s festivities.

June 17: Rise & Shine Workout

This dynamic two-hour outdoor workout event features a hip hop yoga class from 9 to 10 a.m. hosted by Julee Jones and a hip hop fitness class from 10 to 11 a.m. hosted by Brwn Bodhi Yoga and the KC Cuties. Pre-registered attendees will enjoy free workout gear, equipment and personal training sessions. Register online here.

June 17: Brunch & Learn with Mayor Lucas

This panel discussion will bring together local officials including Mayor Quinton Lucas, Missouri state Sen. Barbara Washington, state Rep. Ashley Bland-Manlove and Kansas City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson to discuss the history of housing inequality in Kansas City and resources available to underserved communities. Register here for a free non-meal ticket or a paid ticket that includes brunch.

June 17: JuneteenthKC 12th Annual Heritage Festival

The 12th annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival will include over 200 local vendors, live music, a youth zone and nonprofit organizations offering resources to the community. Local performance groups will include the Trinity Liturgical Dance Ministry, the Mayfield Singers and the Kansas City Boys Choir. The event runs from noon until 10 p.m. in the historic 18th & Vine district and is free for all to attend. No tickets or registration are needed.

June 17: Black Space Black Art exhibit

This showcase of visual art by local African American artists will take place in the atrium of the American Jazz Museum during the Juneteenth Heritage Festival. The gallery show will run from noon until 4 p.m. and is curated by the local nonprofit Black Space Black Art, which sets up rotating art galleries inside Black-owned businesses.

June 17: Genealogy Sessions

Sign up for a free half-hour session with the Black Archives of Mid-America for personalized advice on tracing your ancestry. Sessions are available every half hour between noon and 5:30 p.m. Register here for an appointment and fill out this family history survey to bring along.

June 17: One Night Only Music Festival

Presented by the Kansas City Defender, this concert will feature acts including BlackStarKids, DWalk, MB58, Eelmatic, 4Nickk and Krockbanded. The event runs from 6 to 11:30 p.m. at The Truman, 601 E. Truman Road. Tickets start at $15 and are available here.

June 19: Film Festival: ‘Do The Right Thing’

On the Juneteenth holiday itself, the Screenland Armour movie theater in North Kansas City will screen this 1989 Spike Lee film for one night only at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online here.

Can I attend Juneteenth celebrations if I’m not Black?

According to the Juneteenth KC website, all are welcome at this weekend’s Juneteenth celebrations.

“JuneteenthKC encourages people of all backgrounds- from Kansas City, across the country, and around the world- to learn about African American history and grow with JuneteenthKC,” the organization writes.

“Please consider supporting our virtual and in-person programs by becoming a partner, volunteering, and/or making a donation.”

You can learn more about volunteer opportunities by emailing JuneteenthKC@gmail.com. You can make a donation online here or mail your contribution to:

P.O. BOX 9661

Kansas City, MO 64134

Do you have more questions about upcoming events in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.