Check Out Jamie Lever's Spot-on Impression of Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is known for her bizarre acts, be it wild statements in the media, or just some behavioural antics that leave her fans in splits. Amidst this, Jamie Lever's hilarious impression of Rakhi Sawant has left many people on the internet in splits.

Jamie is seen imitating Rakhi's interactions with the media during the pandemic. Rakhi has, on multiple occasions, scolded reporters for not wearing a mask while she herself isn't wearing one. She has also been seen out repetitively, and when asked about it, she always says she is on a coffee run.

Rakhi also gives people bizarre tips on how to take care of themselves and their families during the lockdown, and needless to say, they aren't very helpful.

Jamie created a parody of all these instances in a 3-minute video she uploaded online. Her imitation has gained a lot of praise. She uploaded the video on her Instagram with the caption, "My Favourite☕️Imp stuff I’ve been watching all day everyday ‍♀️"

Check out the full video here:

