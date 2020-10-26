How To Check If Your Vote Was Counted

Most Americans have options for checking their mail-in ballot status in the 2020 election. (Photo: smartboy10 via Getty Images)

Once you vote in the 2020 presidential election, how do you check to make sure your ballot has been counted? This answer varies depending on where you live and how you voted.

There is no standardized national system for tracking whether your ballot was counted. The ballot tracking landscape is a “mess, because it’s 50 different systems, and within each of those 50 systems, there [are] county registrars, so everybody has slightly different methods,” said Jessica Levinson, a professor and expert on election laws at Loyola Law School.

When you vote in person, you can see your vote be submitted and it’s “a fair bet” that your ballot will count, Levinson said.

Paul Mitchell, vice president of the California voting data firm Political Data Inc., noted that it’s incredibly rare for an in-person vote to be discarded in his state: “If you vote in person, the only thing that could happen is a meteor could strike your polling place five minutes after you leave, and then your vote wouldn’t get counted.”

As such, no state offers ballot tracking for in-person voting.

But when you mail in your vote, you don’t see it being processed and there’s more opportunity for mistakes to be made, so most states offer some form of confirmation for those ballots.

“People are worried about vote-by-mail because they’re not the ones physically putting it in somebody’s hands or putting it in the box, and I think that’s why the tracking is so much more robust,” Levinson said.

By and large, mail-in votes end up counting. Nearly 92% of returned mail-in ballots were counted in the 2018 general election, according to a survey by the federal Election Assistance Commission. Among the most common reasons those ballots were rejected were that the voter was not actually registered to vote; the ballot was missing an important document, such as an affidavit; the ballot was not received in time; the signature on the ballot did not match the signature on file; or the ballot lacked a voter’s signature.

Sometimes people can only vote a provisional ballot at their polling site, and these ballots often need follow-up from either the voter or election officials. If this happens to you, ask your local election official to explain how you can check to see if your provisional vote was counted or rejected. A written explanation is your legal right under the Help America Vote Act.

If you want to double-check the status of your vote, here are your options by state and the District of Columbia:

Alabama

You can check the status of your absentee ballot online. If you have further questions, contact your local election office.

Alaska

Track your absentee ballot status at myvoterinformation.alaska.gov.

Arizona

The Grand Canyon State offers both absentee and provisional ballot tracking at my.arizona.vote, and some counties go a step further. In Maricopa County, for example, you can sign up for text updates on your mail-in ballot.

Arkansas

View ballot status by entering your name and date of birth at the Arkansas elections website.

California

You can look up your mail-in ballot status and also sign up to get text or email notifications as information is updated.

Colorado

Colorado offers status updates and alerts for mail-in ballots.

Connecticut

See if and when your absentee ballot was received.

Delaware

The state offers look-up service for both absentee and provisional ballots.

District of Columbia

In D.C., you can check your absentee ballot status online. If you are asked to cast a special ballot, check its status here.

Florida

The Sunshine State offers tracking for mail-in ballots. For help with provisional ballots, contact your local elections office.

Georgia

Both absentee and provisional ballots can be tracked at the state’s “My Voter Page.”

Hawaii

Residents can head to ballotstatus.hawaii.gov to see if their mail-in vote was received.

Idaho

Enter your info in Idaho’s voter record tool to check your mail-in ballot status.



Illinois

Although some counties use mail-in ballot tracking software (Cook County has portals for both suburban residents and those in the city of Chicago), Illinois offers statewide tracking only for provisional ballots. Check your local election authority for absentee ballot tracking information.