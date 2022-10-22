Check out this house in Myrtle Beach’s Golden Mile listed for $4.2M

A home in Myrtle Beach’s Golden Mile is listed for sale on Zillow.

The $4.2 million property sits behind two gates and is surrounded by live oak trees.

A home in Myrtle Beach’s Golden Mile is listed for sale on Zillow. The $4.2 million property is oceanfront and sits behind two gates.

A home in Myrtle Beach’s Golden Mile is listed for sale on Zillow. The $4.2 million property is oceanfront and sits behind two gates.

The house, which has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, is oceanfront and comes furnished, according to Zillow.

A home in Myrtle Beach’s Golden Mile is listed for sale on Zillow. The $4.2 million property is oceanfront and sits behind two gates.

The home’s foyer includes 18-foot ceilings and a mahogany staircase.

A home in Myrtle Beach’s Golden Mile is listed for sale on Zillow. The $4.2 million property is oceanfront and sits behind two gates.

The master bedroom has views of the ocean and features a balcony.

A home in Myrtle Beach’s Golden Mile is listed for sale on Zillow. The $4.2 million property is oceanfront and sits behind two gates.

The billiards room, which has its own entrance, comes with a TV and a wet bar with plenty of storage, according to the listing.

A home in Myrtle Beach’s Golden Mile is listed for sale on Zillow. The $4.2 million property is oceanfront and sits behind two gates.

There is also a room on the main floor that could be used as an office, workout area, or playroom, Zillow states.

The courtyard features two pools and a fountain.

A home in Myrtle Beach’s Golden Mile is listed for sale on Zillow. The $4.2 million property is oceanfront and sits behind two gates.

Built in 1990, the home was designed to be a vacation home.