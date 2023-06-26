Check out these free outdoor concert series at Lexington parks, venues this summer

Now that summer is underway, live music is a regular occurrence at Lexington parks, amphitheaters and other public gathering spaces.

Many popular concert series like Big Band Jazz, Thursday Night Live and the Southland Jamboree have returned to the stage, offering a variety of genres like bluegrass, jazz, folk, R&B and rock. These shows have free admission, so all you need to do is bring something to sit on.

If you’re in the mood for live music in an outdoor setting, we’ve rounded up some of the best concert offerings in Lexington this summer and fall.

Big Band and Jazz at Moondance Amphitheater and Ecton Park

The Big Band and Jazz, one of Lexington’s longest running concert series, made its return to the Moondance Amphitheater May 23 with the Young at Heart Big Band.

The concert series will wrap up at the amphitheater Tuesday with the Lexington Summer Concert Band before heading July 11 to Ecton Park, where shows will continue every Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. through August.

Moondance Amphitheater

June 27: Lexington Summer Concert Band

Ecton Park

July 11: DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra

July 18: Walnut Street Ramblers

July 25: Miles Osland Little Big Band with Vince DiMartino

Aug. 1: Ross Whitaker Quintet

Aug. 8: Marlin McKay Quartet

Aug. 15: Osland/Dailiey Jazztet

Rosmarie Smith cheers and smiles with her family at the end of a number put on by DoJo Jazz group during the weekly Big Band and Jazz performance at the MoonDance Amphitheater in Lexington, Ky., on June 1, 2021.

Southland Jamboree at Moondance Amphitheater

Some of the top local and regional bluegrass music performers will play at the Southland Jamboree music concert this summer. Concerts started June 1 with the band Fast Track and will continue at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the Moondance Amphitheater in Beaumont Center.

Food will be available for purchase at a variety of food trucks that rotate by date. You can find the food truck schedule online..

June 29: Branchwater Kin

July 6: Gibson Davis & Copper Valley

July 13: Wolfpen Branch

July 20: Dove Creek

July 27: Kentucky Just Us

Aug.t 3: Rickey Wasson Band

Aug. 10: Old Towne Project

Aug. 17: Hammertowne

Aug. 24: Fenced In

Aug. 31: EKU Bluegrass Band

Summer Nights in Suburbia at Moondance Amphitheater

Summer Nights in Suburbia returned to Moondance Amphitheater May 26. This free concert series features jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk music and will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. every other Friday.

Nashville-based rock bank The Minks, which just released its newest album “Creatures of Culture” March 3, will be the next to take the Beaumont neighborhood stage July 7.

July 7: The Minks

July 21: Born Cross Eyed

Aug. 4: Milenio Salsa Band & The Salsa Center

Aug. 18: Honeychild

Sept. 1: Baja Yetis

Honeychild performed at Summer Nights in Suburbia in 2019.

Northside Nights at Castlewood Park

Looking for a fun night of R&B, soul, funk and dance music? Check out the Northside Nights concert series in Castlewood Park that will kick off July 14 and continue until Aug. 25. Concerts are free and will take place every other Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

July 14: Rhythm & Soul

July 28: 1SoundBand

Aug. 11: Honeychild

Aug. 25: The Tim Talbert Project

Tahlsound Concert Series on the Oleika Great Lawn

The Tahlsounds Concert Series started at the Oleika Great Lawn April 23 with Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, Abe Partridge and Darrin Hacquard. The Lexington Reggae Fest, including Mighty Mystic, Rob Dread and the KMA and Club Dub, will be the next to take the stage.

Admission is “pay what you can” and funds will support artist and go toward Tahlsound’s mission to recognize the Southland neighborhood’s musical vibrance, according to the concert’s website.

July 23: Mighty mystic, Rob Dread and the KMA and Club Dub

Aug. 27: Senora May, Englishman, Ancient and Warfare

Sept. 24: Tahlsound Season Finale

Thursday Night Live at Fifth Third Bank Pavilion

Thursday Night Live made its return to Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in Tandy Park April 6 with rock band Nineteen85.

The concert series is free and will host new performers every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. until Oct. 12.

June 29: Vanguard

July 6: Lauren Mink Band

July 13: The BANDj Experience

July 20: Kimberly Carter & Carryin’ On

July 27: Nightflyer: the Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band

Aug. 3: 64west

Aug. 10: Tim Talbert Project

Aug. 17: The Twiggenburys

Aug. 24: Kenny Owens & Group Therapy

Aug. 31: Mercy Men

Sept. 7: Hi-5

Sept. 14: Witness Protection

Sept. 21: Canvas

Sept. 28: Rebel Without A Cause

Oct. 5: Mojo Tones

Oct. 12: Rags and Riches

