Check out these free outdoor concert series at Lexington parks, venues this summer
Now that summer is underway, live music is a regular occurrence at Lexington parks, amphitheaters and other public gathering spaces.
Many popular concert series like Big Band Jazz, Thursday Night Live and the Southland Jamboree have returned to the stage, offering a variety of genres like bluegrass, jazz, folk, R&B and rock. These shows have free admission, so all you need to do is bring something to sit on.
If you’re in the mood for live music in an outdoor setting, we’ve rounded up some of the best concert offerings in Lexington this summer and fall.
Big Band and Jazz at Moondance Amphitheater and Ecton Park
The Big Band and Jazz, one of Lexington’s longest running concert series, made its return to the Moondance Amphitheater May 23 with the Young at Heart Big Band.
The concert series will wrap up at the amphitheater Tuesday with the Lexington Summer Concert Band before heading July 11 to Ecton Park, where shows will continue every Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. through August.
Moondance Amphitheater
June 27: Lexington Summer Concert Band
Ecton Park
July 11: DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra
July 18: Walnut Street Ramblers
July 25: Miles Osland Little Big Band with Vince DiMartino
Aug. 1: Ross Whitaker Quintet
Aug. 8: Marlin McKay Quartet
Aug. 15: Osland/Dailiey Jazztet
Southland Jamboree at Moondance Amphitheater
Some of the top local and regional bluegrass music performers will play at the Southland Jamboree music concert this summer. Concerts started June 1 with the band Fast Track and will continue at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the Moondance Amphitheater in Beaumont Center.
Food will be available for purchase at a variety of food trucks that rotate by date. You can find the food truck schedule online..
June 29: Branchwater Kin
July 6: Gibson Davis & Copper Valley
July 13: Wolfpen Branch
July 20: Dove Creek
July 27: Kentucky Just Us
Aug.t 3: Rickey Wasson Band
Aug. 10: Old Towne Project
Aug. 17: Hammertowne
Aug. 24: Fenced In
Aug. 31: EKU Bluegrass Band
Summer Nights in Suburbia at Moondance Amphitheater
Summer Nights in Suburbia returned to Moondance Amphitheater May 26. This free concert series features jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk music and will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. every other Friday.
Nashville-based rock bank The Minks, which just released its newest album “Creatures of Culture” March 3, will be the next to take the Beaumont neighborhood stage July 7.
July 7: The Minks
July 21: Born Cross Eyed
Aug. 4: Milenio Salsa Band & The Salsa Center
Aug. 18: Honeychild
Sept. 1: Baja Yetis
Northside Nights at Castlewood Park
Looking for a fun night of R&B, soul, funk and dance music? Check out the Northside Nights concert series in Castlewood Park that will kick off July 14 and continue until Aug. 25. Concerts are free and will take place every other Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
July 14: Rhythm & Soul
July 28: 1SoundBand
Aug. 11: Honeychild
Aug. 25: The Tim Talbert Project
Tahlsound Concert Series on the Oleika Great Lawn
The Tahlsounds Concert Series started at the Oleika Great Lawn April 23 with Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, Abe Partridge and Darrin Hacquard. The Lexington Reggae Fest, including Mighty Mystic, Rob Dread and the KMA and Club Dub, will be the next to take the stage.
Admission is “pay what you can” and funds will support artist and go toward Tahlsound’s mission to recognize the Southland neighborhood’s musical vibrance, according to the concert’s website.
July 23: Mighty mystic, Rob Dread and the KMA and Club Dub
Aug. 27: Senora May, Englishman, Ancient and Warfare
Sept. 24: Tahlsound Season Finale
Thursday Night Live at Fifth Third Bank Pavilion
Thursday Night Live made its return to Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in Tandy Park April 6 with rock band Nineteen85.
The concert series is free and will host new performers every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. until Oct. 12.
June 29: Vanguard
July 6: Lauren Mink Band
July 13: The BANDj Experience
July 20: Kimberly Carter & Carryin’ On
July 27: Nightflyer: the Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band
Aug. 3: 64west
Aug. 10: Tim Talbert Project
Aug. 17: The Twiggenburys
Aug. 24: Kenny Owens & Group Therapy
Aug. 31: Mercy Men
Sept. 7: Hi-5
Sept. 14: Witness Protection
Sept. 21: Canvas
Sept. 28: Rebel Without A Cause
Oct. 5: Mojo Tones
Oct. 12: Rags and Riches
Do you have a question about things to do in Lexington for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.