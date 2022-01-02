Check your flight status: Airlines have already canceled more than 1,200 Sunday flights

The last day of the year-end holiday travel rush is shaping up like every day since Christmas Eve for airline passengers: chaotic.

Airlines have already canceled more than 1,200 Sunday flights across the country and into and out of the United States, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That's on top of more than 2,600 Saturday flight cancellations, bringing the total since Christmas Eve to more than 14,000 canceled flights.

Blame Sunday's mess on wintry weather in key airline hubs including Chicago and Denver, and, at some airlines, continuing flight crew shortages due to a surge in COVID sick calls as omicron spreads. More than 500 of Sunday's flight cancellations are flights to and from Chicago.

The airlines with the most cancellations as of 9 p.m. ET:

►SkyWest Airlines, which operates regional flights for United, Delta, American and Alaska under those airlines' names: 309 flights, or 13% of scheduled flights. Other regional feeder airlines, including Mesa Airlines, Envoy Air and Air Wisconsin, are also canceling dozens of Sunday flights. Mesa, which flies as American Eagle and United Express, has canceled 17% of its flights and Air Wisconsin, which flies as United Express, has canceled 16% of its flights.

►JetBlue Airways: 151 flights, or 14%. The New York-based airline announced plans earlier this week to proactively cancel nearly 1,300 flights into mid-January due to staffing issues. The airline warned that the number could grow "until case counts start to come down.''

►Southwest Airlines: 129 flights, or 3%. That's on top of 472 canceled flights on Saturday, or 13%. Southwest suspended operations in Chicago on Saturday afternoon due to a snowstorm and it will take time to get its operation back on track so those numbers are likely to rise.

►American Airlines: 125 flights, or 4%.

My flight was canceled, what's next?

More than ever, travelers returning home on Sunday need to check their flight status before they head to the airport.

Airlines generally rebook travelers on the next available flight but on some airlines, including discounter Allegiant, that's not always the next day. The Las Vegas-based airline doesn't operate its routes every day l canceled more than a quarter of its flights on Saturday and 22% on New Year's Eve.

Travelers who don't like the rebooking option should reach out to the airline for other options but be prepared with other flight times and routing.

Don't want to take the flight? Travelers whose flights are canceled by the airline are eligible for a refund, not just a future travel credit, regardless of the type of ticket purchased or the cause of the cancellation, per U.S. Department of Transportation rules.

