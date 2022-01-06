Check out COVID-safe weekend events in Sacramento: Plant a tree, Dine Downtown, more

The post-holiday weekend is coming, but with the omicron variant pushing coronavirus cases to record highs, going out or being around large crowds might not be ideal.

For those who want a socially-distanced weekend, here are some events where you can enjoy your free time and stay COVID-safe in Sacramento.

Dine Downtown 2022 — but with takeout

Multiple participating locations.

Dine Downtown, Sacramento’s culinary celebration, is returning Friday and will last until Jan. 17. Foodies can choose from $25, $35 or $45, three-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch or dinner at various local restaurants. Depending on the establishment, you can order takeout, delivery or dine-in.

This year’s participating restaurants that are offering takeout or delivery include Maydoon, a Persian eatery; Nash & Proper, which is known for its Nashville-style fried chicken; and Kodaiko Ramen & Bar.

For the full list of restaurants and their menus, see the dowtown Sacramento website.

Owner Cecil Rhodes holds the most popular menu item at Nash and Proper, which is one of the many restaurants taking part in this year’s Dine Downtown. “The Sammich” is a fried crispy chicken thigh, slaw, fuego sauce, and pickles on a butter bun.

Experience a guided meditation class online

The class will be held on Zoom.

Lately, the world seems to be hectic and turbulent, so taking some time to find your breath might be a good idea. There will be a free online guided mediation class on Saturday where you can learn how to meditate for health, peace, joy and spiritual awakening. No prior experience necessary.

Learn more about the class and how to join on Eventbrite.

Plant some trees at the Stone Lakes National Wildlife Refuge

Stone Lakes National Wildlife Refuge, 1624 Hood Franklin Rd., Elk Grove

Stone Lakes National Wildlife Refuge is planning to plant up to 150 native trees in partnership with Sacramento County at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The reforestation campaign will help improve wildlife habitats. While planting the seedlings, you can learn more about native trees and local wildlife and bird watch.

This event entails a 2-mile hike and requires physical exertion. All participants are encouraged to be fully vaccinated, must wear face coverings at all times and must socially distance by six feet throughout the event as much as possible.

You can find detailed information on Eventbrite.

Go on a city-wide scavenger hunt with friends

The hunt begins at Capitol Avenue and 16th Street.

Grab some people in your close circle or enjoy an almost three-hour scavenger hunt by yourself on Sunday with the Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure. With just a smartphone, you can tour the city, discover notable and hidden landmarks and learn about local history while solving clues and completing challenges.

You can find more information about the hunt and tickets at urbanadventurequest.com.

