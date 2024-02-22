Check Your Cheddar: Some Cheese Products Are Being Recalled Due to a Multistate E. Coli Outbreak

The voluntary recall includes four Raw Farm products.

Raw Farm LLC, a producer of raw dairy products that include cheese, butter, and milk, has voluntarily recalled four of its cheddar products in connection to a multistate E. coli outbreak.

As of February 16, 10 E. coli infections have been reported that may be related to the consumption of Raw Farm cheddar cheese products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, officials say the number of infections is likely much higher than reported since many people recover from E. coli without medical care and are never tested. Of the 10 recorded cases, reported between October 18, 2023 to January 29, 2024, four were in California, three in Colorado, two in Utah, and one in Texas.

CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials alerted Raw Farm to the possibility that its products may have caused these illnesses on February 15. Though Raw Farm says that no product samples it submitted for testing came back positive for E. coli, the company has voluntarily recalled four of its products “out of an abundance of caution” and in cooperation with public health officials. The recalled products are expired, but consumers should still look out for any cheese products in their refrigerator that match the following information.



• Raw Cheddar Cheese - Pound Block, barcode 835204000156 with expiration date of November 13, 2023 or older

• Raw Cheddar Cheese - Half Pound Block, barcode 835204001177 with expiration date of November 13, 2023 or older

• Raw Cheddar Cheese - Half Pound Shred, barcode 835204001184 with expiration date of January 16, 2024 or older



If you have any cheeses that match these descriptions, Raw Farm says to discard them or return them for store credit. While the investigation is ongoing, the CDC urges consumers not to eat or purchase Raw Farm cheeses.



Symptoms of E. coli infection vary but may include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), dehydration, and vomiting. Some people may also experience a low-grade fever. The CDC urges people with the following symptoms to call their healthcare provider: diarrhea and a higher fever than 102 degrees F; diarrhea for more than three days that isn’t improving; bloody diarrhea; so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down; signs of dehydration; feeling very tired; and losing pink color in cheeks and inside the lower eyelids.



