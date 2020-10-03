The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for October 2020

If you are stuck at home and bored, it may be time to buy a new video game counsel. The Nintendo Switch, like many Nintendo innovations, was met with skepticism when it was first announced, but since its release, the dual-screen home gaming console has proven to be a home run for Japan’s most iconic gaming company. If there are any doubts, just take a look at its latest gaming console and versatile nature with the Nintendo Switch and now the Nintendo Switch Lite. It’s quickly become Nintendo’s fastest-selling console in the U.S.

there’s no denying the amount of fun the newest Nintendo system brings to the gaming world. Because it’s a relatively new console, as compared to the competition, deals are scarce at the moment, but considering that its retail price is just $300, the Nintendo Switch is still a solid value with an awesome library of the best switch games. Even if you’re a fan of the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, there’s no denying the amount of fun the newest Nintendo system brings to the gaming world.

There may not be a whole lot of straight-up discounts on the Switch ahead of Prime Day 2020, but we’ve found the best Switch related deals and bundles you can get online.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

In just two years, the latest system from Nintendo has already built a solid lineup of awesome first-party digital games. Nintendo Switch bundles are few and far between at the moment, but Nintendo has finally started rolling out a few game bundles, with more on the way. If you want to score a new console with some nice extras, then here are some consoles that come packaged with great games and accessories. But you may want to wait for those Prime Day Switch deals before you buy.

The Switch was tricky to find after its release due to its massive popularity, and these days Nintendo Switch deals are pretty hard to come by. If you have been looking to get your hands on one, act fast on the deals we’ve listed above. With must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Skyrim, Fortnite, Minecraft, Luigi’s Mansion and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, getting this system is a no-brainer.

To help you find the right one at the right price, we’ve put together a roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals, bundles, and discounts you won’t find in a store. You may still need to go to GameStop to find those cheap Nintendo games, though.

Nintendo Switch Lite with Screen Protector

