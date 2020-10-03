The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for October 2020

If you are stuck at home and bored, it may be time to buy a new video game counsel. The Nintendo Switch, like many Nintendo innovations, was met with skepticism when it was first announced, but since its release, the dual-screen home gaming console has proven to be a home run for Japan’s most iconic gaming company. If there are any doubts, just take a look at its latest gaming console and versatile nature with the Nintendo Switch and now the Nintendo Switch Lite. It’s quickly become Nintendo’s fastest-selling console in the U.S.
there’s no denying the amount of fun the newest Nintendo system brings to the gaming world. Because it’s a relatively new console, as compared to the competition, deals are scarce at the moment, but considering that its retail price is just $300, the Nintendo Switch is still a solid value with an awesome library of the best switch games. Even if you’re a fan of the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, there’s no denying the amount of fun the newest Nintendo system brings to the gaming world.
There may not be a whole lot of straight-up discounts on the Switch ahead of Prime Day 2020, but we’ve found the best Switch related deals and bundles you can get online.
Best Nintendo Switch deals
In just two years, the latest system from Nintendo has already built a solid lineup of awesome first-party digital games. Nintendo Switch bundles are few and far between at the moment, but Nintendo has finally started rolling out a few game bundles, with more on the way. If you want to score a new console with some nice extras, then here are some consoles that come packaged with great games and accessories. But you may want to wait for those Prime Day Switch deals before you buy.
The Switch was tricky to find after its release due to its massive popularity, and these days Nintendo Switch deals are pretty hard to come by. If you have been looking to get your hands on one, act fast on the deals we’ve listed above. With must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Skyrim, Fortnite, Minecraft, Luigi’s Mansion and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, getting this system is a no-brainer.
To help you find the right one at the right price, we’ve put together a roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals, bundles, and discounts you won’t find in a store. You may still need to go to GameStop to find those cheap Nintendo games, though.
The charming and hilarious Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is out now in theaters, and if you’re in the mood to spend even more time with everyone’s favorite electric mouse, we have just the bundle for you. For as low as $400 at Game Stop, you can get the special-edition Pikachu & Eevee Nintendo Switch console, which comes with unique Joy-Con controllers and a picture of the two Pokémon on the system’s dock.
The bundle also includes a copy of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, which is a great entry point for those unfamiliar with Pokémon games. To seal the deal, there is even a Poké Ball Plus accessory, which works as a controller, has connectivity with the Pokémon Go mobile game, and packs in a Mew monster you can’t get anywhere else. The game takes place in the Kanto region, which is the region first introduced at the series’ onset, and it’s based on Pokémon Yellow. Even if your interest has waned in recent years, the familiar characters are sure to bring you right back to your childhood.
— $360
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a 2018 crossover fighting game that is the fifth installment in the Super Smash Bros. series. The game follows the series’ traditional style of gameplay that many people remember from their childhood – players control one of the many characters and use different attacks to weaken their opponent and ultimately, knock them out of the arena. The cast of characters ranges from notorious and well-known to newcomers. Game modes include a campaign for single-player and multiplayer versus modes.
— $360
Mario Kart 8 is the latest installment in the famous Mario Kart series. Players control their character from the Mario franchise as they race around various race tracks in go-karts. Several of the tracks will be familiar to lovers of the series, but there are also new tracks to keep things interesting. Players use items to attack their opponents or gain an advantage over them while speeding around the courses. Gameplay modes include single-player and multiplayer as well as online via the Nintendo Network.
Despite an initial reaction that could be best described as “mixed,” Nintendo’s innovative Labo kits have proven to be very popular and offer a lot of creative fun for adults and kids alike. The Variety Kit contains six different projects for you to build, including two remote-control cars, a 13-key piano, and a motorbike. The Robot Kit has adjustable straps so one-size-fits-all and you can customize your robot’s in-game appearance as well as use your own supplies to decorate your Toy-Con Robot. The Variety Kit and the Robot Kit are both $40, both from Amazon.
