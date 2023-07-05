Check your bank account: B.C.'s increased climate tax credit rolls out this week

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy pictured tabling the provincial budget in February, which more than doubled the Climate Action Tax Credit. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press - image credit)

If you saw an unexpected deposit in your bank account this morning, it's probably because the first instalments of British Columbia's increased Climate Action Tax Credit began to roll out today.

Single people in B.C. who make under a net income of $61,465 annually are eligible for up to $447 this year, an increase of $250 from 2022.

And a family of four that makes less than $89,270 combined could receive up to $893.50, $390 more than last year.

The tax credit is designed to offset the impact of the province's carbon tax for low- and middle-income households, according to the province.

February's provincial budget more than doubled the tax credit in response to high inflation rates and the rising cost of essentials, funded by an increase in the carbon tax that started on April 1.

"As global inflation continues to impact the costs of everyday life, we're making sure more people will receive more money to help with their bills," Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said in a Wednesday news release.

"Boosting the climate action tax credit is just one of the ways we are putting money in people's pockets as we work toward a low-carbon future."

The province will continue to raise the eligible income thresholds, until approximately 80 per cent of B.C. households are eligible, the release said.

How do I get my credit?

Individuals and families do not need to apply for the Climate Action Tax Credit — it is determined and automatically calculated when you file your taxes.

The credit is annual but paid quarterly around the fifth of the month in July, October, January and April.

Although it is a provincial credit, the deposit will indicate it is from the Government of Canada because it is paid through the Canada Revenue Agency along with the federal GST/HST credit.

If you haven't received a payment yet, give it a bit of time. The deposits can take 10 days to appear, the province said.

The majority of people are expected to receive more through the tax credit than they pay in carbon tax by 2030, when the federal government requires the tax reach $170 per tonne.