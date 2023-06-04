Check out how area baseball teams fared in quest for UIL state-tournament berths

CLASS 5A REGION I FINAL

Argyle (34-10-2) d. Lubbock-Cooper (28-19)

Argyle dropped the first game to Lubbock-Cooper, but rallied to take the best of three series played at Abilene Christian University to reach its sixth state tournament in the past nine seasons, not including the 2020 Covid season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It will be the Eagles first tournament appearance in Class 5A. Argyle has reached the championship game in each previous trip with three championships under its belt. The most recent title was in 2019 in Class 4A.

In the deciding Game 3 on Saturday, Argyle trailed 3-1 after one inning.

Colton Roquemore cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third scoring on a sacrifice fly to center by Grady Emerson. Roquemore scored on an error in the first.

The Eagles pulled even with the Pirates in the sixth when Hunter Sandifer singled, driving in Park Prater.

The game remained tied until the eighth inning when Prater singled in Micah Roberts and then scored himself on another base hit by Conor Lillis to give the Eagles a 5-3 lead.

Lubbock-Cooper was retired in order in the bottom of the eighth.

In Game 1 on Thursday, the teams waited out a 2 hour and 45 minute weather delay before the Pirates walked away with a 6-2 win.

Cutter Douglas had an RBI double in a three-run fourth inning that gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Carter Warlick knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and drove in a run with a single in Lubbock-Cooper’s three-run fifth.

Timothy Haynes tossed a complete game for the Pirates allowing two earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Game 2 on Friday was won by Argyle, also by a score of 6-2. The Eagles spotted L-C a 2-0 lead then rallied with five runs on four hits, an error and a balk in the fourth.

Prater, a Dallas Baptist commit, pitched for the first time in three weeks for Argyle and scattered seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings. The Eagles had 10 hits including doubles by J.C. Davis and Alex D’Angelo.

Argyle will face Boerne-Champion (33-11-1) in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The championship game is scheduled for noon on Saturday.

CLASS 4A REGION I FINAL

Amarillo Randall (38-4) d. Stephenville (28-14-1)

Stephenville jumped out to an early lead in its series with Amarillo Randall, snapping the Raiders’ 32-game win streak with a 3-2 win in Game 1 played at Christensen Stadium in Midland on Thursday.

But when the series moved to Midland Greenwood on Friday, the Yellow Jackets’ bats went silent.

Randall won Game 2, 2-0, getting a two-run double from Dylan Ray in the bottom of the sixth driving in Mason Gilbert and Hagen Shedd. The two runs were plenty enough for Randall pitcher Duncan Bowles who tossed a complete game one-hitter, striking out nine.

The win forced a Game 3 immediately after Game 2 and the Raiders momentum carried over.

Raiders’ pitcher Logan Tice handcuffed the Yellow Jackets with a complete game of his own on a mere 74 pitches in the 6-0 win. Tice allowed four baserunners including two hits while fanning eight.

Carson Haffner gave Randall a spark in the top of the fifth with a lead-off triple that was followed by an RBI single by Payton Bush. Hagen Shedd delivered the dagger later in the inning with a grand slam home run over the left field wall to up the lead to 5-0.

Story continues

Randall will face Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (32-6) in the state semifinals at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Disch-Falk Field on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin. The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

It will be the Raiders’ second trip to the state tournament. The Raiders lost in the semifinals in 2007.

CLASS 3A REGION I FINAL

Wall (34-6-1) d. Brock (33-5-1)

No. 10 Wall jumped out to early leads and never let No. 5 Brock back in the games as the Hawks swept the Eagles out of the playoffs in a series played at Abilene Christian University.

A two-and-a-half hour weather delay greeted Game 1 on Thursday with the first pitch coming around 9:30 p.m., but the Hawks posted three runs in the first and never looked back winning 6-2.

Brock cut the lead to 3-2 on a Ty Besker RBI triple in the first and a run in the third by Jaxson Cooke. The Eagles loaded the bases in the third, but Wall first baseman Dylan Gidney made a leaping catch on a liner to end the threat.

Kellan Oliver started on the mound for the Hawks tossing a complete game giving up six hits and two runs with eight strikeouts.

Wall scored six times in the first inning of an 11-0 whitewashing of Brock in Game 2 on Friday. Augden Hallmark had the big hit in the first with a bases-loaded triple to give the Hawks a 6-0 lead.

Luke Kemp got the complete-game win for the Hawks tossing seven innings and giving up five hits and striking out five.

The Hawks are making their third trek to the state tournament, the first time since winning the 3A state title in 2019. Brock was looking to make its third consecutive state tournament appearance and eighth overall.

Wall will meet top-ranked Corpus Christi London (32-3-1) in the state semifinals at noon on Friday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The 3A championship game is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday.

CLASS 3A REGION II FINAL

Boyd (38-5) d. Gunter (38-4)

Boyd will make its first appearance at the state baseball tournament after defeating Gunter in three games in a series played at Denton High School.

The Yellowjackets denied Gunter’s quest to reach it’s tenth state tournament and third in a row.

Boyd ended Gunter’s 34 game win streak in Game 1 on Wednesday with a 9-0 win. Braden McIntire pitched five scoreless innings allowing two-hits with seven strikeouts.

Houston McIntire went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, a home run and five total RBI.

Gunter took Game 2 on Thursday 3-2. Zach Boland drove in Colson Wood on a ground ball single that trickled into center field in the sixth inning and Gunter rode a stellar defensive effort to keep the series alive.

With the a state tournament berth on the line on Friday, the Yellowjackets fired another gem in Game 3.

Freshman Elijah Webber pitched for Boyd and shut down the state ranked Tigers 9-0.

After a scoreless first inning, Houston McIntire, who also shined in Game 1, had an RBI double and Boyd led 1-0 after the second.

The Jackets added two more in the third, first on a balk and then on an RBI sac fly from Jax Heid. Eric Rogers added to the lead in the fifth with his two run single.

The Jackets tacked on four in the sixth highlighted by Aidan LeMasters two run single.

Boyd will face Maypearl (30-9) in the state semifinals at 9 a.m. on Friday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Maypearl defeated the Yellowjackets 4-3 at a tournament in March.

The Class 3A title game is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday.

CLASS 3A REGION III FINAL

Maypearl (30-9) d. West (29-8)

Maypearl will be making its second state tournament appearance and its first since 2005 after the Panthers downed District 17-3A rival West in three games in a series played at Cleburne High School

The Panthers swept West during district play, 3-2 and 6-4, in late March.

Tanner Terry tossed a no-hitter in Game 1 on Thursday striking out eight and walking four in a 2-0 win.

Billy Teague doubled to left in the third for Maypearl and scored on a Baley Ray single to center for a 1-0 lead. Terry drove in a run in the fourth to make it 2-0.

West responded in Game 2 on Friday when Trojan’s pitcher Kade Bing scattered three hits over seven innings walking one and striking out 13 Maypearl hitters.

The Trojans only had four hits, but benefited from eight bases on balls and five hit batters. Easton Rinewalt knocked in two with a double.

In Game 3 on Saturday, Ray blasted a homer to right in the third and the Panthers scored on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth as Maypearl edged the Trojans 2-1.

Maypearl’s Billy Teague took a no-hitter into the fifth, but Brayden Slovak’s leadoff single spoiled the gem. Slovak scored on an error with two outs in the fifth to cut the lead to 2-1.

Ray came in in relief for the Panthers with runners at first and third with two outs in the fifth, but got Heath Graf to ground out to end the inning.

Maypearl will meet Boyd (38-5) in the state semifinals at 9 a.m. on Friday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Maypearl defeated Boyd 4-3 in a non-district game in March.

The Class 3A championship game is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday.