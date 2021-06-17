Check Out Amazon Music’s Wild Prime Day Gift Box

Back in the day, one of the great perks of being a music writer was “Free CDs and Tees” (t-shirts). In recent years, it’s been other forms of swag — far beyond just t-shirts and hoodies, we’ve gotten everything from booze and blankets to coasters and cakes.

And although last week’s George Harrison promotional gnomes were a new peak in unusually clever swag, apart from our free trip to Wyoming to hear Kanye West play his new album for 300 media luminaries three years ago, the Amazon Music Prime Day box that arrived today might take the cake… although it has moon pies and macarons, not cake.

Amazon Music takes Prime Day very seriously: Taylor Swift, SZA, Dua Lipa and Becky G performed at their last Prime Day concert in 2019, and since they couldn’t throw a similar party this year, they compensated with three elaborate virtual performances from Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi premiering tonight (and airing on Prime Video for 30 days, with or without membership), and an almost-as-elaborate gift box for lucky members of the media (note: they ARE NOT FOR SALE).

The mailers were developed with the creative agency Crown + Conquer along with teams at Amazon Music and Prime Video to create buzz ahead of the Prime Day Show, and were curated in partnership with the artists.

The items in the mailer (sourced mainly from small and Black-owned businesses) celebrated the themes of their episodes: space (Kid Cudi); the Dunbar Hotel (H.E.R.); and French cinema (Billie Eilish).

The mailer includes:

a jacket featuring patches of imagery pulled from each of the artist’s episodes (from Family Industries);

a set of three Vice candles;

a bottle of Loft&Bear vodka;

moonpies (Sweet E’s Bakery)

maracons (La Duree)

and a reusable screen inserted into the lid played the trailer that apparently can be reused for video content.

Check it all out in this unboxing video:

