Chechen soccer club to be renamed after leader's father

MOSCOW (AP) -- A Russian league soccer club in formerly war-torn Chechnya is to be renamed after the regional leader's dead father.

Terek Grozny CEO Akhmed Aidamirov says the club, which has previously won the Russian Cup, will be renamed Akhmat Grozny.

According to state news agency Tass, Aidamirov says the club's board approved the change because of ''a multitude of requests from fans.''

Terek is the name of Chechnya's main river. Akhmat Kadyrov was the father of regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who is the club's honorary president and a regular at games.

Akhmat Kadyrov was a former pro-independence rebel who switched sides to back the Kremlin and later ruled Chechnya. Since Akhmat Kadyrov was assassinated in 2004, Ramzan Kadyrov has revered his memory.