Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov favours his thuggish 15-year-old son as he lines up succession

Adam Kadyrov (left) with his father Ramzan Kadyrov, has been promoted to a top position in the security services

Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov is sidelining his eldest son in favour of his “thuggish” 15-year-old boy amid speculation one of the Kremlin’s top figures is preparing his own succession.

Kadyrov, who has ruled the south-western region since 2007, has been forced to deny that several recent trips to Moscow have been hospital visits, as he appears overweight and slurring his words in video clips.

The Chechen leader has stepped up efforts in recent weeks to dignify Adam Kadyrov, his youngest child, promoting him to a top position in the security services.

At a ceremony in Russia’s north Caucasus last week, officials praised Adam for beating up a prisoner accused of desecrating the Koran. The boy, whose Instagram account is full of posts of him inspecting sniper rifles and driving fast cars in Duba, grinned and laughed with officials while carrying a gold-plated pistol.

“Ramzan Akhmatovich [Kadyrov] raised a worthy son who stands on the side of faith and truth,” said Rashid Temrezov, president of the Karachay-Cherkessia region, as he pinned the Order of Merit onto Adam Kadyrov’s lapel.

Adam Kadyrov’s instagram featured him with rifles

The medal was the sixth handed to Adam since the end of September 2023, alongside his promotion to the same role in the Chechen security services that Ramzan held before succeeding his own father.

Akhmat, 18, Kadyrov’s eldest child was meanwhile given a distinctly middling role in the Chehen administration on Thursday as deputy first minister for physical culture, sports and youth policy.

Kadyrov’s “quiet” promotion of his eldest child “stands in contrast to the recent praise and appointments of his other children” including Adam, said the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.

Kadyrov is seen as Putin’s most important regional ally, keeping a lid on unrest in one of the country’s most rebellious regions through a mixture of brutality and extensive funding from the Kremlin.

Analysts said that the slew of promotions for Adam, and to a lesser extent his brothers and sisters, suggested Kadyrov was laying the groundwork for his succession.

“Ramzan Kadyrov is bolstering support for his family with the possible prospect that he may be seriously ill,” said Ben Noble, associate professor of Russian politics at University College London.

The promotions suggest that “Kadyrov is having to contemplate a future in which either he’s not around or has had to step back from power”, added Mark Galeotti, an author on Russia.

Kadyrov’s favouritism for his youngest son may reflect shared characteristics, Mr Galeotti said. “Adam seems to be the dimmest and most thuggish one, so it’s no wonder.”

Video at a firing range

Adam’s ascent began shortly after he beat up a man being held in a Chechen prison for trying to burn a Koran. A video of the attack in August 2023 shows Adam swinging punches and aiming knee-kicks at the man, who appears defenceless.

Russian politicians called for an investigation but a few days later Kadyrov instead praised his son’s bravery for defending the values of Chechnya and Islam, a stance appreciated in the mainly Muslim North Caucasus.

The boy was first brought to wider attention when Ramzan released a video of himself on a firing range with all three of his teenage sons, including Eli, the middle-child.

The children fired rocket-propelled grenades, automatic weapons and mortars as Kadyrov said he was sending them to the front lines in Ukraine.

Adam’s Instagram feed has more recently taken on a more patriotic attitude, perhaps reflecting his new responsibilities.

In one video he ponders two Kalashnikov rifles, fitted with silencers and sniper sights.

“We are the ones in whose veins Chechen blood flows,” he said in the caption. “We are the ones who have never hidden behind others’ backs.”

Another photo shows him firing a machine gun and another inspecting a pack of large Caucasian shepherd dogs with his father.

