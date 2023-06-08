Your Cheat Sheet for the Governors Ball Music Festival 2023

This story has been updated.



Festival season is in full swing, and while Coachella has come and gone, there are still plenty of music events to look forward to this summer, including Governors Ball in New York. Running from June 9-11, this year's headliners are Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza, joined by many more must-see acts hitting the stage. Here's what to know if you plan on heading out this weekend.

Has the air quality affected the festival?

New York City is currently experiencing severe air quality as smoke from Canada wildfires continues to travel south. With officials advising to limit outdoor activity, Gov Ball organizers are monitoring conditions, but the festival is still on. An email to attendees Wednesday said:

“We’re closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials. As always, the health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority. At this time, the festival is continuing as planned. We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days and are looking forward to a great weekend!”

Where is it?

Gov Ball will take over Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. This will its first time at the new venue, after previously being located at Randall's Island Park and then Citi Field.

Who's playing?

Aside from our trio of headliners, there's a ton of acts to look forward to: Haim, Kim Petras, Ice Spice, Suki Waterhouse, Lil Nas X, Rina Sawayama, Aespa, Metro Boomin, Syd, Sofi Tukker, Ari Lennox, PinkPantheress, Giveon, Zolita, and many more.

Check out the specific set times here.

Courtesy of Governors Ball

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are still for sale online, starting at $139 for single-day general admission and $329 for a general admission weekend pass.

What can I eat?

Of course, you'll need fuel for your festival experience. Gov Ball is once again partnering with Queens Night Market, which means vendors from the borough's famous open-air market will be on festival grounds. (Hello, Mao's Baos and Twisted Potato.)

Other vendors include NYC favorites like Roberta's Pizza, The Halal Guys, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Taqueria Diana, Fan Fan Doughnuts, and more.

What else can I do?

Have hang time between sets? You can check out the cocktails and DJ sets at Casa Bacardi; take photos at the Snapchat AR Photo Tower; get your makeup done at the About Face Beauty Shop; grab a glass of wine or frozé at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Wine Lounge; and sip on spritzes at the Aperol Spritz Piazza. Check out more experiences here.

