Cheat Codes and Dolly Parton Team Up for New Cross-Genre Single 'Bets on Us'

Dolly Parton and the group Cheat Codes

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty, Roy Rochlin/Getty Dolly Parton; Cheat Codes

DJ group Cheat Codes is proving they can win at love fair and square, with a little bit of luck and help from Dolly Parton, that is.

The Los Angeles-based trio, comprised of bandmates KEVI, Trevor Dahl and Matthew Russell, released their new single "Bets on Us" Friday, and the track features none other than the country music legend herself.

"I love how 'Bets on Us' turned out with the Cheat Codes. When I heard this song, I felt like I could contribute something special," Parton, 76, said of the collaboration.

RELATED: Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean's Relationship Timeline

As the title suggests, "Bets on Us" is riddled with creative nods to the world of good luck and gambling: "So I've got all my bets on us, a sure thing got that feeling in my gut / gambling on this game of love / everyone's a winner here / I'm counting aces when I hold you, I'm all in if you are too," Parton sings in the chorus.

Cheat Codes has been teasing their single with its catchy hook, "I've got all my bets on us, this kind of love don't lose," on their social media, even taking a friendly jab at their manager, who, speaking of bets, seems to have lost one relating to scoring the queen of country for the track.

"Having Dolly on this album is so surreal and a full circle moment for me personally. As someone who grew up in the Midwest my family and I would go to her event in the Great Smokey Mountains," says Cheat Codes member Russell.

RELATED: Meet Cheat Codes: Five Things to Know About Demi Lovato's 'No Promises' Collaborators

He continues, "Her larger-than-life photos were everywhere and now having a song with one of the biggest music legends of all time and especially in the county space is incredible."

Cheat Codes

David Higgs Cheat Codes

"Bets on Us" is one of seven singles off trio's upcoming country crossover project One Night in Nashville – Presented by Cheat Codes that have already been released over the course of the last two years in the lead-up to the album drop Jan. 27.

Story continues

The additional six tracks already available for listening are "I Remember" featuring Russell Dickerson, "One Night Left" with MacKenzie Porter, "Lose You" featuring Jimmie Allen, "How Do You Love" featuring Lee Brice and Lindsay Ell, "Never Love You Again" with Little Big Town and Bryn Christopher and "When You Know" with Matt Stell.

Other country stars rounding out the track list for the album include Mitchell Tenpenny and Lady A (both songs with whom Cheat Codes teased snippets of along with "Bets on Us" on Instagram) Brett Young, Nate Smith, Maddie & Tae and Adam Doleac.

"Going to the coolest city ever [Nashville] after making one song turned into fourteen and we wanted to make an entire album. We knew it was a different world musically from the one we lived in, but we knew we wanted to be a part of it," say members Dahl, KEVI and Russell.

"We felt so comforted and welcomed by this incredible community of creators. The journey that began two years ago, now gets to be heard around the world, and we could not be more excited about this collection of songs."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One Night in Nashville – Presented by Cheat Codes will be available Jan. 27.