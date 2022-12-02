The cheapest supermarket to buy your Christmas dinner revealed

Getty Images

Asda has been found to be the cheapest of the large supermarkets to do a full Christmas shop in this year, according to new research.

The five supermarkets compared were Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainbury's and Waitrose, leaving out budget supermarkets Aldi and Lidl.

The research was carried out by consumer experts Which?, who compared the price of the 10 ingredients usually bought to create a traditional Christmas dinner. These items were: a frozen medium turkey crown, brussels sprouts, potatoes, parsnips, red cabbage, carrots, cranberry sauce, a stock pot, stuffing and a Christmas pudding.

Aldi and Lidl were reportedly not fully included because they don't stock all the items needed for comparison – including stuffing and cranberry sauce – which would have made the test unfair. For the same reason, the online food shop Ocado also wasn't included.

Aldi and Lidl were only included when it came to comparing the cheapest frozen turkey crowns. Here, they both beat Asda, coming in at £15.49. Asda's frozen turkey crown is £16.50. Waitrose's frozen turkey crown costs £25.

The most expensive supermarket shop was Waitrose. The overall shop cost £12.28 more than the cheapest, Asda.

Which? also looked at whether the cost of a turkey crown had increased since last Christmas. It found the biggest increase in price was at Morrisons, which last year cost £17.50. They have increased it by 26% to a cost of £21.99 this year. The smallest increase was seen at Sainsbury's, at 9%, rising from £17.50 to £19.

The cost of 10 Christmas food items at each supermarket:

Asda: £30.72 Tesco: £32.07 Sainsbury's: £25.57 Morrisons: £37.21 Waitrose: £43

An Asda spokesperson said: "Keeping prices low for customers while delivering great quality products is so important, so we're really pleased that Asda has been recognised as the best value supermarket for Christmas dinner.

"We're doing all we can to help families enjoy the festivities this year including increasing the size of our Christmas range to more than 700 products with prices to suit all customer budgets."

