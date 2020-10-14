This is the cheapest-but-still-good Bluetooth speaker you can buy today

With Amazon’s massive Prime Day Deals in full swing, now is the time to pick up bargains on electronics. You can even find discounts on smaller items with Prime Day Bluetooth Speaker Deals. If you’re looking for something compact and portable, this Anker Soundcore Mini Bluetooth speaker is now under $20, coming in at a price of $17, which is down from its original sale price of $24. If you buy this item from Amazon at any point over the course of Prime Day, you’ll get this discount automatically.





Buy Now

Anker Soundcore is well-known or speakers, soundbars, and earphones, many of which have impressed our reviewers in the past. Branching out from its known background of power bricks, Anker has been making solid, affordable audio items, and this speaker is no exception.

The Soundcore Mini has features like a hefty battery that allows up to 15 hours of playtime, so you can take it out and about with you all day without having to worry about recharging it. The speakers have 5-watt drivers, so they pack a punch despite the speaker’s small size and allow you to play music at an outdoor event like a picnic. And if you’re wandering around, you’ll be glad to know that the speaker has a Bluetooth range of up to 66 feet, so you can stray far from the speaker and it’ll still be able to stream music from your phone.

In addition to using its Bluetooth connection to stream music from a phone or computer, the speaker also has support for Micro SD cards, so you can load up your favorite tunes before a road trip. And it has support for AUX cable input as well, so if any of your friends want to share a tune but don’t have Bluetooth enabled on their device, they’ll be able to plug directly into the speaker.

At just $17 over Prime Day, the Anker Soundcore Mini is an affordable, portable speaker that’s ideal for your next trip or outdoor activity. With its long battery life, it’ll last all day and beyond without charging. Pick it up now from Amazon and save yourself 30%.





Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.