Cheapest gas in Fort Worth up 4 cents from last week even as worldwide demand grows

Gas prices have rallied in the last week pushed by the growing demand in China, according to a GasBuddy analysis, although this bit of news may be short-lived.

“Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with Covid cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

But with refineries in the U.S. beginning to fully recover from the recent winter storms, we may see a reversal in spiking gas prices.

“Weaker demand for fuel, along with slightly cheaper crude oil prices, are helping reverse the recent upward trend in what drivers are paying at the gas pump,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

In Fort Worth, the average price of a gallon of gasoline went up 13.9 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,039 stations in the area.

Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in Hawaii are paying the most at $5.01 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Dallas —$2.94 a gallon, down 12.1 cents from last week.

Waco — $2.88 a gallon, up 12.7 from last week.





College Station — $2.75 a gallon, up 3.6 cents from last week.





Source: GasBuddy.com (1/16)

Costco

8900 Tehama Ridge Pkwy

$2.65

AAFES

1518 Military Pkwy.

$2.66

Costco

5300 Overton Ridge Blvd.

$2.67

Sam’s Club

4400 Bryant Irvin Rd.

$2.67

Exxon/7-Eleven

951 Altamesa Blvd.

$2.68

Kroger

7200 Blue Mound Rd.

$2.69

Murphy USA

3877 Maurice ave.

$2.75

Exxon/7-Eleven

100 N E 28th St.

$2.76

Speedy

401 N W 28th St.

$2.79

Phillips 66

4619 River Oaks Blvd.

$2.79