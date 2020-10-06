How To Get Cheaper Car Insurance After Losing Your Job

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org//) has launched a new blog post that presents several measures unemployed drivers can take to get cheaper car insurance.

The current coronavirus outbreak has caused millions to lose their jobs. Many people are struggling to pay their rent and utilities, even though they have no income or they have to rely on an unemployment check. Car insurance might be one place where many can reduce their expenses.

Unemployed drivers who are looking to save money on car insurance should do the following:

Contact the insurance provider. Many car insurance companies are offering discounts, refunds, bill payment flexibility, and other options as many drivers are struggling in these challenging times. Although most companies had resumed normal billing by the end of May 2020, they are still ready to help customers who are going through difficulties. The best solution for unemployed drivers is to contact them directly and let them know about their job status.

Check the current policy. Keeping full coverage on an older vehicle while being unemployed is just a waste of money and unemployed drivers should avoid doing so at least until they get a new job. Raising the deductible to pay lower premiums is another great move drivers can make to save some money on car insurance. Most unemployed drivers are no longer required to make a commute and they have a reduced driving risk. For this reason, they should contact their insurers and ask for a low-mileage discount.

Be safe on the road. While being unemployed, drivers should avoid getting a DUI, speeding ticket, or a moving violation on their driving records. By doing so, drivers will keep their premiums low.

Maintain a good credit score. Not paying bills on time can backfire. The credit score is a major factor in how the rates are set in every state but California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts. Drivers with poor credit can pay nearly twice as much for the same policy as someone with excellent credit.

Shop around. Don't pick the first option that looks good. Unemployed drivers should have plenty of time to check around and compare multiple quotes from different insurance companies.

Look for discounts. Unemployed drivers who are also students can get a good student discount if they have good grades in school. Drivers who are moving to a work-from-home career or are driving little should look for providers who are offering pay-per-mile insurance policies. Also, drivers who already have homeowners, renters, condo, life insurance, or other insurance, should think about bundling all household policies with the same company to get a multi-policy discount.

Install a telematics device. These policies usually use an under-the-dash plug-in device or smartphone app to check the driving habits. The acceleration, braking, distance, speed, route choice, and time of day can all affect the total savings. Not going back and forth to work five days a week should qualify unemployed drivers for a reduced rate.

Apply and pay online for coverage. Buying car insurance on the internet can give the driver a discount. Also, drivers can get a slightly larger discount for electronic payments from their bank account rather than a credit card because of the lack of processing fees. Furthermore, unemployed drivers can save money by paying for the whole policy upfront.

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes.

"The best way to find affordable car insurance while being unemployed is by comparing online quotes from insurance providers that are available in the area.", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

