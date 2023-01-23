Cheap heat in New Brunswick: High tech heat pumps and old school firewood offer consumers best price

·7 min read
Robert Kirkpartick has lived in the same Saint John home for 50 years and before heat pumps came along always heated with oil. He said making the switch has lowered his need for oil from five fill-ups per year to two. (Peter Anawati/CBC News - image credit)
Robert Kirkpartick has lived in the same Saint John home for 50 years and before heat pumps came along always heated with oil. He said making the switch has lowered his need for oil from five fill-ups per year to two. (Peter Anawati/CBC News - image credit)

Robert Kirkpatrick has lived in the same Saint John home for 50 years and even though it has always had a working oil furnace in the basement, these days he gets most his heat from a mini-split heat pump installed under his front porch.

"It's been great, really' said Kirkpatrick. 

"The furnace doesn't come on and off like it used to."

According to Kirkpatrick, the heat pump supplies most of the warmth he and his wife need in winter.  Better yet, at current prices, it costs him a quarter of what burning oil would to produce the same amount of heat.

Kirkpatrick is among a growing number of New Brunswick residents who have been shifting and supplementing heat sources in their homes for convenience or to save money, or both.

Robert Jones/CBC News
Robert Jones/CBC News

In some cases, changes in price for fuels over the past year has been altering what the cheapest sources of heat are in New Brunswick and in other cases, the changes have been widening differences between one fuel and another.

For consumers looking to save money, comparing a litre of oil to a stick of hardwood, or to a kilowatt hour of electricity can be tricky.  And differences in the efficiency of heating appliances adds even more uncertainty.

Still, every fuel can be reduced to how many British Thermal Units (BTUs) it can produce and those are simple enough to compare to each other.

So, given current prices, what's the cheapest way to produce that much heat this month in New Brunswick?

1. HIGH EFFICIENCY MINI SPLIT HEAT PUMP  -    

Cost to generate 1 million BTUs of heat: $12.09

By far the most popular addition New Brunswick residents have been making in recent years, like Robert Kirkpatrick, is a  mini split heat pump.  Normally, heat pumps cannot entirely provide what a house needs to stay warm but it can displace a large percentage of more expensive heating sources.

According to N.B. Power, current cold weather high efficiency units now on the market have a "heating seasonal performance factor" (HSPF) of up to 9.6.  That means they can produce 9,600 BTUs of heat for every one kilowatt hour of electricity they use, measured over the entire heating season.

At that output, a high efficiency heat pump needs only 104.2 kilowatt hours of electricity to produce 1 million BTUs of heat.  At N.B. Power's current residential rate of 11.61 cents per kilowatt hour that would be a total bill of $12.09 plus HST.

Saint John Energy has even lower residential rates, and the same amount of heat from a high efficiency mini-split within its boundaries would cost about $11.11.

Lower efficiency heat pumps or units poorly sized for the space they are heating will not be as cost effective.  But savings for consumers can be significant if the right unit is purchased and properly installed.

RADIO-CANADA / JEAN-SÉBASTIEN MARIER
RADIO-CANADA / JEAN-SÉBASTIEN MARIER

2. FIREWOOD

Cost to generate 1 million BTUs of heat: $15.63

Firewood is an old school New Brunswick favourite and before heat pump technology advanced was the undisputed king of cheap heat in the province for decades.

A legal cord of hardwood is 128 cubic feet and contains an estimated  24 million BTUs of energy.  During combustion, modern high efficiency wood stoves can convert about 80 per cent of that into heat in a house.

That means at $300 per cord delivered, heat from hardwood burned in a high quality stove costs about $15.63 per 1 million BTUs.

3. NATURAL GAS - 

Cost to generate 1 million BTUs of heat:: $27.48

Like all fossil fuels, the price of natural gas in New Brunswick this winter is higher than last winter but the increases have not been as steep as those suffered by some fuels.

Residential users of natural gas pay three charges including, in January, $12.18 per gigajoule for the gas they consume, $10.42 per gigajoule for transporting that gas through the public distribution system and a flat rate monthly service charge of $21.50. 

A gigajoule of natural gas contains just under 948,000 BTUs of energy and a high efficiency natural gas furnace can convert up to 95 per cent of that into home heat.  It is difficult to accurately assign the cost of the service charge, but a house that uses 10 gigajoules of gas in a month like January is likely paying an all-in price of about $27.48 per 1 million BTUs.

Robert Jones/CBC News
Robert Jones/CBC News

4. PELLET STOVE - 

Cost to generate 1 million BTUs of heat:: $28.83

Wood pellets are an increasingly popular source of supplemental heat in New Brunswick but have also been increasing in price.  Last week, 40 lb bags of pellets at major retailers in the province were selling for $7.38 plus HST.  That is about 20 per cent more than last winter. 

Each 40 lb bag of pellets contains close to 320,000 BTUs of energy and high efficiency stoves can turn up to 80 per cent of that into space heat.   That puts the cost of 1 mllion BTUs at $28.23.

5.  STANDARD ELECTRIC BASEBOARD

Cost to generate 1 million BTUs of heat: $34:02

Electric baseboards are the most common source of residential heat in New Brunswick.   One kilowatt hour of electricity will produce 3,412 BTUs of heat and so generating 1 million BTUs takes 293 kilowatt hours of power.  At current NB Power residential rates of 11.61 cents per kilowatt hour, that is $34.02.

In Saint John where residential rates are lower, the price is $31.26.

Those amounts are the same for electric space heaters and close to the same for electric furnaces, but getting heat from electric floor radiant heating will be more.

According to Efficiency Nova Scotia in-floor electric heat is less efficient than a standard baseboard and adds about 17 per cent to its cost.  In N.B. Power's case that puts the price of 1 million BTUs of radiant floor heat at $40.02.

6. FURNACE OIL    

Cost to generate 1 million BTUs of heat:  $56.16

Furnace oil has had a terrible year for pricing.  Last week around New Brunswick, retailers were charging an average price of  $1.64 per litre plus HST for a delivery.   That's down nearly 80 cents from peak prices in early November, but it is still almost double what consumers were paying two winters ago.

There are about 36,500 BTUs in one litre of oil and although modern furnaces can convert up to 95 per cent of that into heat, most furnaces in New Brunswick are older and considerably less efficient.

At an 80 per cent conversion rate of energy into heat, it takes 34.2 litres of oil to move 1 million BTUs of heat into a house.  Even with recent price reductions, that is still $56.16.  It is almost double the cost of pellet stove heat and more than four times as expensive as heat supplied from an electric heat pump.

Heather Gillis/CBC
Heather Gillis/CBC

7.  PROPANE FIREPLACE    

 Cost to generate 1 million BTUs of heat: $57.26

Propane is difficult to price accurately for a comparison to other fuels.  Last week, New Brunswick retailers were allowed to sell for 97.4 cents plus HST but may or may not offer prices below that depending on the customer.

A second issue with propane is that most customers have to rent a tank from the company, adding an extra $9 or $10 per month to the energy bill.

A litre of propane contains less energy than furnace oil, about 24,300 BTUs.  When used in a fireplace, about 70 per cent ends up as usable heat.  That requires 58.8 litres.

At fully-allowed New Brunswick prices, that means 1 million BTUs of heat from a propane fireplace will cost  $57.26.

The amount can be considerably less than that depending on prices charged by individual retailers.  It can also be less if the fuel is used in a more efficient appliance, like a propane furnace.

Latest Stories

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Canada's Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Aussie Open by No. 4 Caroline Garcia

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from women's singles play at the Australian Open after dropping a second-round match to Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (5), 7-5 on Thursday. Garcia dominated with the serve, delivering 11 aces in a spirited match that lasted one hour and 52 minutes at Rod Laver Stadium. The tournament's fourth seed also converted two of three breakpoint opportunities, while Fernandez capitalized on just one of nine. ""I felt after the first set it wa

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds