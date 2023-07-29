The cheap and effective Chinese cars that will soon dominate our roads

The HiPhi X: Even over the past 18 months, Chinese cars have evolved from cheap alternatives to something desirable

China is the largest producer of vehicles in the world, and has been for more than a decade.

Since out-producing the UK for the first time at the turn of the century, China went on to overtake Germany, Japan, South Korea, France and the US, becoming the biggest fish by ­vehicle output around 15 years ago. In fact, China now builds some 27 million vehicles a year; around 21 million of those are passenger cars. And the numbers just keep growing.

Unlike Germany, Japan, South Korea and the US, however, Chinese cars were never terribly good. Or rather, they met the needs of markets other than our own, including an unthinkably vast domestic demand (China is by far the biggest consumer of vehicles, as well as the biggest ­producer), and that of other countries around Asia that were more focused on price than quality.

The first Chinese cars to reach Europe were affordably ropey – renowned for being cheap rather than desirable. Great Wall’s budget pick-up, the Steed, was palpably rustic ­compared with rivals when it debuted in Britain in 2012, and earlier entrants like the Landwind X6 and Brilliance BS4 fell spectacularly short of ­European crash test expectations.

The HiPhi X represents a new direction for Chinese motoring

But, over the past five years, that has all changed. Even over the past 18 months, Chinese cars have evolved from cheap alternatives to something desirable. MG is a case in point: the heritage British sportscar brand has for years been part of SAIC – a Chinese government-owned manufacturer – producing competitive cars like the MG5 EV and MG4. It registered 20,679 new vehicles in the first quarter of this year, representing a huge 49.4 per cent increase on the same period in 2022 and making it the second best-selling EV brand in the UK during the first quarter of 2023 – surpassed only by Tesla.

Now, some of China’s largest car manufacturers – and therefore the largest in the world – have begun ­producing cars that are ready to ­challenge legacy Western marques.

Which is precisely what they are about to do. There are around a dozen Chinese companies entering Europe in the next couple of years, with at least five known to be coming to the UK by the end of 2024. And the Chinese EV revolution won’t stop there.

Story continues

Disrupting the European order

Legacy manufacturers are, understandably, ­terrified. Carlos Tavares, CEO of ­Stellantis – which owns 10 European brands, including Fiat, ­Citroen and Vauxhall – has warned of a “terrible fight” with Chinese ­manufacturers, citing “significant” price differences. Ford CEO Jim Farley has said that Chinese brands are Ford’s “main competitor” in the increasingly all-consuming EV ­market. And Linda Jackson, the CEO of Peugeot, calls ­Chinese ­manufacturers “the biggest danger” due to their ­“competitive prices and very good vehicles”.

China’s readiness to enter Western car ­markets conveniently coincides with both a ­precipitous fall in ­spending power among Europe’s middle classes – who are poised to become the early adopters of these cheaper new brands – and the imminent ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. ­Fantastic timing for the ­newcomers, whose products are almost exclusively affordable EVs, but bad news for ­traditional European marques ­hampered by higher costs and a ­lingering preoccupation with internal combustion.

The Ora Funky Cat, one of the most popular Chinese cars in the UK

Is China unstoppable?

So the Chinese have cost and ­technological advantages over ­existing brands, and their products have a commensurate upper hand in cash-strapped Europe as the continent reluctantly turns its back on petrol and diesel. But entering this market won’t be a cakewalk for even the best-positioned debutants.

Crucially, the risk of intervention is quite high. Electric cars built in China are around 40 per cent cheaper to manufacture than those made in Europe, and research by parts ­supplier Forvia suggests this amounts to roughly $10,000 per car (£7,645) in the small EV segment. Brussels is ­therefore under huge ­pressure to apply tariffs to Chinese car imports, which currently stand at 10 per cent – far less than the 27.5 per cent applied by the US to ­foreign-made vehicles.

Then there’s branding. As far as European consumers are concerned, most of these Chinese brands, despite selling hundreds of thousands of cars in domestic and global markets, are no-name upstarts, with zero brand heritage. Coaxing buyers out of a Volkswagen or an Audi and into a HiPhi or an Omoda will be ­gruelling work, no matter how ­technologically advanced or keenly priced the ­product is.

Get to know the Chinese brands

Lynk & Co

Model: 01

Special move: car-sharing

Privately owned cars spend most of their lifetimes idle, with estimates pointing to around 95 per cent downtime. That waste is something Lynk & Co – a new-ish Chinese-Swedish brand – hopes to alleviate with its car-sharing system, which allows buyers or renters of the 01 SUV to loan out their car to Lynk & Co “members” for a bit of extra cash. And yes, you can subscribe to the 01 for months at a time rather than buying it, a deal that includes insurance.

a

Nio

Model: EL6

Special move: Battery swap

The EL6 will arrive in the UK by next year and Nio’s network of battery swap stations could follow shortly afterwards. While the car itself – yet another electric family SUV – is unremarkable, battery swap technology is not. By opening up electric car ownership to people who have neither driveways nor the time to wait for public chargers, a network of battery swap stations (where an empty battery can be exchanged for a fully charged one in just five minutes) could plug a large and growing gap.

s

Omoda

Model: 5

Special move: petrol options

Chery builds more than 1.2 million cars a year, which means it’s barely in the top 10 manufacturers in China by volume. One of its brands, Omoda, is coming to the UK soon, bringing the 5 crossover to rival cars like the Nissan Qashqai. And in a refreshing departure, buyers will be able to order this model with a 1.6-litre petrol engine, like the olden days. Chery plans to grow a network of 50+ showrooms in the UK before it launches here next February.

a

BYD

Model: Atto 3

Special move: powertrain tech

BYD is one of the largest producers of electric vehicles in the world, though most people in the UK have never heard of it. Predictably, its Atto 3 is another somewhat ungainly electric family car, but its dull exterior belies some true innovations under the bonnet: its “blade”’ cell-to-pack battery is at the forefront of EV tech, with its cobalt-free, LFP cell chemistry and greater safety credentials. BYD also has the advantage of being one of the world’s biggest battery manufacturers. Roughly one in five smartphone batteries are made by BYD, and it can produce almost all of its vehicle parts in-house.