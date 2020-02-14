Cheap cycling clothing: The best cycling kit deals available right now

Cheap cycling clothing

The sales are packed with cheap cycling clothing thanks to many of the best brands offering deals as they clear their previous-year stock ahead of the upcoming season. This is great news because it means you can take advantage of some handsome discounts and pick up some WorldTour-level cycling kit for the same price as the budget, club-level kit, or alternatively pick up the same kit for a fraction of the cost.

If your old bibs are getting worn, your waterproof jacket is no longer waterproof or if you simply fancy picking up a spare jersey, it is well worth exploring our pick of today's best cycling clothing deals. With retailers offering some serious discounts, this could be your chance to pick up some cheap cycling clothing whilst still getting high quality, long-lasting kit.

It is not just great winter gear that is seeing prices getting chopped, there is a wide selection of summer cycling clothing available as well. With winter finally coming to a close, and summer around the corner, this is a great opportunity to spruce up your wardrobe and keep yourself looking fresh for the 2020 season!

Cycling clothing deals by category

Below, we've broken down the cycling clothing deals by category, split them between USA and UK, and ordered them by price. Feel free to scroll down, or tap on any of the following links to be taken straight to your chosen category:

Jerseys & jackets



Bib shorts



Warmers



Base layers



Bib tights



Gloves and accessories

Jerseys & jackets

A good quality cycling jersey will serve you well while on the bike. A fit designed to be comfortable in a riding position, technical materials to manage body temperature and rear pocket storage for mid-ride items. The cycling sales have a wide selection of jerseys to keep you warm in winter and cool in summer.

Sportful Bodyfit Team Jersey | 50% off at Backcountry



Was $109.95 | Now $54.97

The Sportful Bodyfit Team 2.0 jersey is designed as a performance jersey with all-day comfort. At 50% off, the formerly pricey jersey is now a great deal. Available in L and XL in red, and XXL in red or green. View Deal



Rapha Pro Team Rain Gilet | 45% off at Backcountry



Was $189.95 | Now $104.97



Designed to add an extra layer of warmth on intermittent days, or provide additional rain-proofing protection on drizzly days, the Rapha Pro Team gilet is currently available in size small in red, yellow or orange.View Deal

Rapha Souplesse Race Cape - Women's | 55% off at Backcountry



Was $384.95 | Now $174.97

If you're the type who greets bad weather with a wry smile, then the Rapha Souplesse women's race cape is for you. The waterproof yet breathable fabric is designed to be ridden full gas in pea-soup conditions. Available in S, M or L in black.View Deal



Gore Wear C7 Gore-Tex Shakedry Stretch Jacket - Men's | 20% off at Backcountry



Was $369.95 | Now $295.96

This utterly waterproof cycling jacket from Gore is a great option for sticking in the back pocket of your jersey when the rain clouds are beckoning. All sizes are available.View Deal



Sugoi Evolution Zap men's jersey | 69% off at Evans

Was £49.99 | Now £15.00

The Sugoi Evolution Zap Cycling Jersey is available in two colours. One of which is a bit... bold. It's available in M, L, XL and XXL, and at only £15, it's not a bad choice for anyone looking for a great cycling clothing deal.View Deal





Specialized Rbx Comp Short Sleeve Jersey | 70% off at Cyclestore

Was £79.99 | Now £23.99

A massive 70% saving is on offer on this jersey at Cyclestore. Red colour only, and limited sizes are still available, so act fast!View Deal





Santini Mearsey Women's Jersey | 67% off at ProBikeKit

Was £89.99 | Now £29.00

Save a massive £60.99 on this Santini Mearsey Women's Jersey from Probikekit. Available in blue in sizes S - XL.View Deal





Sugoi RS Train Long Sleeve Jersey | 73% off at Evans Cycles



Was £109.99 | Now £29.00 - £33.00

Lightweight construction with a zip fastening front and elasticated wrist cuffs for a comfortable fit. Available in three colours with plenty of sizes still on offer at this great price. View Deal



Pearl Izumi Select Escape Softshell Jacket | 62% off at Cyclestore



Was £79.99 | Now £29.99

Cyclestore has slashed the price on this windproof Pearl Izumi jacket by 62%. One colour only, but plenty of sizes available. Great for autumn days and cold descents.View Deal



Castelli Squadra ER Windproof Jacket | 35% off at Wiggle

Was £50.00 | Now from £32.49

This windproof option comes from Castelli. The Squadra jacket is durable, offers wind and shower protection, and is super light and easily packable. There are three colours on offer, and sizes from XS to 3XL, although the yellow version sees variable pricing.View Deal





Castelli Traguardo Squadra Jersey | 44% off at Tredz

Was £80.00 | Now £44.99

Castelli's Traguardo Squadra jersey is now 44% off at Tredz. Available in one colour, which is called pink but is primarily burgundy and grey, and sizes range from S to XXL. View Deal





Santini Guard Vest | 40% off at ProBikeKit

Was £90.00 | Now £53.99

Another cycling clothing deal saving from Probikekit, the Santini Guard Vest is great for those showery and windy days out on the bike. Available in black only, in all the sizes. View Deal





Sportful Bodyfit Pro Windstopper Vest | 35% off at ProBikeKit

Was £100.00 | Now £64.99

Available in red, black or orange, in sizes S-XXL, the Bodyfit Pro Windstopper vest is great for changeable windy conditions – you can easily store it away in your back pocket when the temperatures rise.View Deal





Le Col Pro Therma Jersey | 55% off at Chain Reaction Cycles



Was £150.00 | Now £67.50

There's a massive saving on this windproof and water-resistant jersey from British brand Le Col at Chain Reaction Cycles. Sizes S through XXXL available.View Deal



7mesh Northwoods Jacket | 65% off at Wiggle

Was £200.00 | Now £70.00

7mesh's light windproof jacket is a must for rides on windy days or long descents, and it's ultra-breathable too, meaning that you won't overheat. Available in titanium colour and sizes L or 2XL.View Deal





Castelli Perfetto Light short sleeve jersey | Up to 50% off



Was £140.00 | Now from £70.00

The Perfetto from Castelli is a versatile piece of kit that's great for the cooler rainy summer days. It's a great deal with loads of colours, but we've found it cheaper at Tredz, who will also give you £5 off your first order. View Deal



Santini Svolta Jersey | 39% off at ProBikeKit

Was £120.00 | Now £71.99

Probikekit have cut £48.01 off this colourful range of long-sleeve jerseys from Santini. Choose from three colours and all sizes from S - XL.View Deal





Santini Women's Vega H2O Jacket | 40% off at ProBikeKit

Was £145.00 | Now £86.99

Available in black or acqua blue, and in sizes XS, S, M and L, the Vega H2O jacket is designed to keep you warm while out on your bike.View Deal





Santini Guard Rain Jacket | 40% off at ProBikeKit

Was £165.00 | Now £98.99

This Santini Guard rain jacket, which is also windproof, is cut by £66.01 at Probikekit. Sparsely available in M, L or XL in black or orange.View Deal





Castelli Women's Perfetto | 45% off at Evans Cycles



Was £180.00 | Now £99.00

Previously known under the legendary Gabba moniker, the Perfetto features Gore Windstopper X-Lite Plus fabric and three rear pockets. Available in XS, S or XL in light blue.View Deal



Gore Wear Women's C5 Gore-Tex Shakedry Jacket | 40% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £280.00 | Now £168.00

Gore’s Shakedry technology has combined revolutionary weather protection with ultimate packability. If you are in the market for a good quality jacket this is an unmissable offer.

Available in sizes XS, S, M and L.View Deal







Bib shorts

No piece of cycling clothing will have more of an effect to comfort on the bike than bib shorts. A good pair of shorts will provide hours of in-saddle comfort, compress muscles to reduce fatigue, improve aerodynamics and protect you from the weather. If you need any help deciding, we have put together a guide that breaks down the best bib shorts.

Sportful Bodyfit Classic Bib Shorts - Bora Hansgrohe | 33% off at Backcountry



Was $119.95 | Now $79.99



Size XL or XXL? You're in luck! Get the Bora-Hansgrohe look with these Sportful Bodyfit bib shorts with 33% off at just $79.99. View Deal

Castelli Free Aero Race 4 Ltd Edition | 40% off at Backcountry



Was $199.99 | $129.99



Castelli claims the aero details on these bibs deliver a claimed savings of 10 watts, though over what time frame and how that's measured we don't know. What we do know is these are Castelli bib shorts, so they're well made, with high-quality materials and at this price, hard to beat.View Deal

Endura FS260 Pro SL DropSeat Women’s | 46% off at Tredz



Was £124.99 | Now £57.99

Comfortable bib shorts with the convenience of Endura’s Drop Seat for when nature calls. XS to L and three pad widths to choose from!View Deal



De Marchi Leggero | 60% off at Chain Reaction Cycles



Was £145.00 | Now £58.00

De Marchi Leggero shorts are designed for hot summer days but will also work well for hard indoor training efforts thanks to their lightweight construction and built-in compression. Size XXL only.View Deal



dhb Aeron Lab Raceline Women's | 54% off at Chain Reaction Cycles



Was £130.00 | Now £60.00

Available in women's sizes 10, 12, 14 and 16, these dhb Aeron Lab bib shorts are claimed to be 'built for speed'. They are a great deal with 54% off. View Deal



Le Col Pro Therma Bib Shorts | 40% off at Wiggle



Was £165.00 | Now £99.00

Designed by professional riders and tested in the UK. Le Col’s Pro Therma bib shorts are a great cold-weather option on its own, and even more winter-ready when paired with leg warmers. Sizes L to XXXL available.View Deal



Arm, knee & leg warmers

A perfect addition to extend your summer kit a little further into spring and autumn, ideal for early rides or changeable weather when the temperature is likely to fluctuate mid-ride.

dhb Regulate Thermal Arm Warmers | 20% off at Wiggle



Was £18.00 | Now £14.40

Simple fleece lined arm warmers that are pre-shaped for better a better fit. Best suited for dry autumn or spring rides. Available in XS, S, M, L in black only.View Deal



dhb Regulate Thermal Leg Warmers | 20% off at Wiggle



Was £22.00 | Now £17.60

Matching arm-warmers for the above leg warmers for those that seek coordination. Available in S, M, L or XL in black only.View Deal



Sportful 2nd Skin Leg Warmers | 34% off at ProBikeKit



Was £35.00 | Now £22.99

Lightweight and super soft, Sportful's 2nd Skin leg warmers offer sun protection and warmth. Available in S-M or L-XL sizes. View Deal



Base layers

Build up of moisture can dramatically affect comfort and body temperature, this can be managed using a base layer to wick moisture away from the skin leaving you drier and regulating warmth. If you are unsure choosing between merino or synthetic fabrics we have a guide to the best cycling base layers which breaks it all down.

Craft Active Extreme CN Base Layer | 55% off at Wiggle



Was £40.00 | Now from £18.00

Green, red, or white will get you the best price of £18.00. Yellow will set you back £20.00, and if you want black, you'll pay £32.00. You'll have to check sizes, too, because stock is getting low.View Deal



Santini 1965 Base Layer | 46% off at ProBikeKit



Was £45.00 | Now £26.99

This Santini 1965 baselayer, which is available in white in size XS, M and XL, will protect your core through the winter. It's now £18.01 off at ProBikeKit.View Deal



Sportful Shift Long Sleeve Base Layer | 34% off at ProBikeKit



Was £45.00 | Now £29.49

ProBikeKit has slashed 35% off this winter base layer. A close fit, great moisture management and long sleeves will keep you warm and comfy through the cold months. Available in XS, S, M and XXL. View Deal



Bib tights

When the temperature drops, nothing will keep you warm like a set of bib tights, using thick fleece-lined lycra, they assure that there are no gaps that will let the cold in. With discounts of up to 49% now is the perfect opportunity to pick up a deal to keep you warm on winter rides.

Altura Thermostat Bib Tights | 59% off at Wiggle



Was £99.99 | Now £40.00

Altura is well known for making hard-wearing cycling clothing that is designed to deal with their local Yorkshire weather. These Thermostat bib tights are no different and are available in M, L, XL and XXL.View Deal



Castelli Light Weight Bib Tights | 45% off at Evans Cycles



Was £130.00 | Now from £71.00

Panelled to provide light thermal and water-repellent protection where it's needed the most but allowing better ventilation for milder conditions. Size small only.View Deal



Santini 365 Lava Bib Tights | 40% off at ProBikeKit

Was £130.00| Now £77.99

Santini's Lava bib tights feature a toasty thermofleece to keep you warm on those winter rides. Available in sizes S to XXL in black or black/orange.View Deal





Santini 365 Nuhot Bib Tights | 40% off at ProBikeKit

Was £160.00| Now £95.99

Santini's 365 Nuhot bib tights feature BeHot fabric to keep you warm on freezing winter days. L, XL and XXL available.View Deal





Alé Prime Geo Winter Bib Tights | 25% off at Wiggle

Was £130.00 | Now £97.50

With breathability as well as warmth, Alé's Prime Geo bib tights are perfect for winter riding. The fleecy and soft SuperRoubaix fabric traps heat, keeping you warm through those winter miles. Sizes M, XL or XXL only.View Deal





Sportful Total Comfort Bib Tights | 34% off at ProBikeKit

Was £155.00| Now £100.99

Made of stretch thermal fabric and with a thicker panel at the front, these Sportful Total Comfort bib tights are ready to take on the coldest conditions of the winter. XS, S, M and XXL available.View Deal





Gloves and accessories

Hands are the first body part that will succumb to the cold on the bike as they are vulnerably exposed out front on the handlebars. You may be wrapped up warm but if you don’t have the right gloves, the cold will quickly result in painful and useless fingers. To find out how best to protect your hands we have put together a buying guide for the best winter gloves and some great cycling accessories deals below.

Rapha Overmitts | 80% off at Wiggle USA



Was $130.00 | Now $39.00

When temperatures get really low these Rapha Overmits will feel like the best purchase you have ever made. Available in 2XS, XS and S sizes.View Deal



Rapha Overmitts | 80% off at Wiggle UK



Was £90.00 | Now £18.00

When temperatures get really low these Rapha Overmits will feel like the best purchase you have ever made. Available in 2XS, XS and S sizes.View Deal



SealSkinz Brecon XP Ladies Waterproof gloves | 44% off at Rutland Cycling



Was £45.00 | Now £24.99

Waterproof and windproof gloves from the legendary sock makers with 44% off, available in XL only.View Deal



Gore Wear M GORE WINDSTOPPER Gloves | Up to 40% off



Was £42.99 | Now £25.79



Small hands? Great, here's a bargain just for you. Nobody else is beating this price, but it's limited to black colour and size small only.View Deal

Sportful Windstopper Essential 2 Gloves

Was £45.00 | Now £29.49

Sportful's Windstopper Essential 2 gloves have recently dropped further in price. These gloves feature Gore Windstopper technology, so you know you'll have warm and dry hands this winter. S, M or L in a choice of three colours.View Deal





Castelli Estremo Winter Gloves | 25% off at Wiggle

Was £95.00 | Now £71.25

Castelli's Estremo winter gloves are designed for the most adverse conditions and help protect your mitts from the extreme cold in deep-winter. Grab them now for a 25% saving in size XXL.View Deal





Oakley sunglasses

Up to 40% off

Probikekit has a number of Oakley sunglasses on huge reductions, including £65 off a pair of matte black Jawbreakers.View Deal





Fizik Winter overshoes | 25% off at Tredz



Was £52.99 | Now £39.99

Fizik's bad weather overshoe has been reduced by 25% – perfect for the poor-weather cycling. Sizing ranges from shoe size eu36 up to eu49.View Deal



Oakley Radar EV Advancer White Sunglasses | 30% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £191.99 | Now £134.39

Save a packet on Oakley cycling sunglasses with this great deal on white Radar EV Advancer sunglasses.View Deal





Looking for more than clothing in the cycling sales?

Looking for more than clothing in the cycling sales?

If you're shopping for something specific and haven't found it here, don't worry, Cyclingnews has loads of great cycling buying advice. We also have a number of deals roundups, where you can find deals on road bikes, e-bikes, helmets, turbo trainers and more: