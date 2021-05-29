Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Reliable Income

Andrew Walker
·3 min read
financial freedom sign

Income investors are searching for top Canadian dividend stocks that still trade at cheap prices and offer attractive yields. Fortunately, some leading dividend stocks still appear undervalued.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) reported solid Q1 2021 results with record adjusted EBITDA of $835 million. The midstream services provider should continue to benefit from the rebound in the oil sector through the second half of the year.

The 2021 capital program is fully funded by cash flow after dividends. This is important for income investors who want reliable guidance on their distributions. Pembina Pipeline has an attractive portfolio of growth projects that should support steady revenue increases in the coming years.

The board maintained the 2020 dividend hike last year. Investors currently receive a monthly distribution of $0.21 per share. That’s good for an annualized yield of 6.4% at the time of writing.

The stock trades near $39 compared to $53 before the pandemic, so there is decent upside potential as the energy sector continues its recovery.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) operates more than $100 billion of assets that include power generation facilities, natural gas transmission lines, gas storage, and oil pipelines.

Roughly 95% of comparable EBITDA comes from long-term contracts or rate-regulated businesses. As a result, revenue and cash flow should be relatively predictable and reliable. TC Energy has $7 billion in capital projects under development and a total capital program of $20 billion through 2024.

The company has a great track record of raising the dividend, and the board expects to hike the payout by 5-7% per year over the medium term. The stock trades near $62 per share compared to $75 before the pandemic. Investors who buy at the current price can pick up a 5.6% dividend yield.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) might not be the first name that comes to mind when investors think about a dividend growth stock, but the gold miner deserves to be on the income radar. The board has tripled the dividend since 2018 and is giving shareholders a special return of capital this year. The combined payout adds up to US$0.78 per share. That’s good for an annualized yield of about 3.25% at the time of writing.

Barrick Gold finished 2020 with zero net debt. The company’s all-in sustaining costs are about US$1,000 per ounce. Gold trades near US$1,900 per ounce right now, so Barrick Gold has the potential to generate significant free cash flow. Investors should see another meaningful boost to the dividend this year.

Gold is finding favour again after the recent volatility in cryptocurrencies. Institutional investors might make a large shift back into the yellow metal in the coming months, which could drive gold back toward the 2020 high above US$2,075.

Barrick Gold trades near $29 compared to $40 last August. If gold is set to continue its recovery, Barrick Gold stock looks cheap today.

The bottom line

Pembina Pipeline, TC Energy, and Barrick Gold all appear undervalued today and offer income investors attractive dividends that should continue to grow in the coming years. If you have some cash to invest in your dividend portfolio, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

The post Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Reliable Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Bargain Alert! This FREE report highlights five TOP TSX Stocks that could still soar in 2021!

Just Released! 5 Stocks Under $49 (FREE REPORT)

Motley Fool Canada's market-beating team has just released a brand-new FREE report revealing 5 "dirt cheap" stocks that you can buy today for under $49 a share.
Our team thinks these 5 stocks are critically undervalued, but more importantly, could potentially make Canadian investors who act quickly a fortune.
Don't miss out! Simply click the link below to grab your free copy and discover all 5 of these stocks now.

Claim your FREE 5-stock report now!

More reading

Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Pembina Pipeline and TC Energy.

2021

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark is the first unsung hero of the Stanley Cup playoffs

    Mattias Janmark hadn't scored in over a month, but his hat trick in Game 7 is the primary reason why the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the second round.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Clippers finally wake up, while Jayson Tatum drops 50 on Nets

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Friday's games.

  • Report: Blue Jays investigating new sexual misconduct allegations against Roberto Alomar

    New allegations of sexual misconduct against Roberto Alomar have been brought forward and are being investigated by the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Manoah's mom discusses Alek's emotional debut, reveals he's addicted to sushi

    Alek Manoah's mother opened up about the experience of watching her son make his MLB debut and also spilled the beans on what his favourite food is.

  • Watch the Champions League final live today with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Upsets, comebacks and a marathon man

    The first round of the playoffs has been thrilling, and here are some of the top moments from the past week of action.

  • Ja Morant says he's not sure if his family will return to Utah after racist heckling

    The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.

  • Canadiens ticket prices through the roof as fans return to Bell Centre

    Fans are allowed back in the Bell Centre for Game 6 of the Canadiens' first-round series, but it costs an arm and a leg to get in.

  • Sources: How Lakers have operated since reaching vaccine threshold

    The Lakers reached the 85% vaccine threshold this week, opening up film sessions and team meals on their plane.

  • Rafael Nadal, others react to Naomi Osaka's French Open media blackout

    Naomi Osaka has said that she won't be meeting with reporters at all during the French Open.

  • Chelsea and Manchester City fans clash in Porto ahead of Champions League final

    Mayor of Porto Rui Moreira said one person was taken to hospital but their injuries are “nothing serious”.

  • Taylor Hall is providing the offensive balance the Bruins needed to flourish

    Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Vlad Jr. and the Jays shuffle off to Buffalo

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a breakout year, significantly helped by a small Florida ballpark. What will happen when the Blue Jays relocate to Buffalo next week?

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Joel Embiid's wrestling celebration gets coveted Triple H, Shawn Michaels endorsement

    Is Joel Embiid the newest member of D-Generation X?

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Saturday’s playoff games

    There's a full slate of action on Saturday and it starts with Milwaukee's attempt to sweep the Heat.

  • Sean McVay 'very pleased' with Matthew Stafford's performance at Rams camp thus far

    Matthew Stafford is making a good first impression on his new coach.

  • Germany still waiting for Kroos after coronavirus infection

    SEEFELD, Austria (AP) — Germany is still waiting for Toni Kroos to test negative for the coronavirus and join up with the team ahead of the European Championship, nearly two weeks after the Real Madrid midfielder first contracted the virus, coach Joachim Löw said Saturday. Madrid said on May 17 that Kroos tested positive while already in isolation after contact with another person who recorded a positive test. That is delaying his arrival at Germany's pre-tournament training camp in Austria. “Yesterday he was still positive and for as long he remains positive, he has to stay in quarantine,” Löw said. “As soon as he gets a negative test result on one day, he'll set off on the journey to us. He's already had light symptoms, though they were last week." Kroos said last week on a podcast he hosts with his brother that he had a fever. Germany has a warm-up friendly against Denmark on Wednesday and another against Latvia on June 7 before starting its Euro 2020 campaign against France in Munich on June 15. The German players involved in Saturday's Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will join the team later. Löw said he hadn't received any information about the condition of midfielder İlkay Gündoğan after he left City's training session Friday early following a collision with teammate Fernandinho. There are also fitness concerns over another midfielder, Leon Goretzka, who is scheduled to join the Germany team Tuesday. The Bayern Munich player tore a muscle in a game for the club on May 8. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Stanley Cup playoffs schedule and where to watch

    The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs are here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app. Dates and times are subject to change. The full broadcast schedule for the NHL playoffs, and where you can watch each game, is below: North Division Toronto Maple Leafs (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4) (Maple Leafs lead 3-2) Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1 Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1 Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1 Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0 Game 5: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens — Saturday, May 29 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca) x-Game 7: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs — Monday, May 31 (TBA) x – if necessary Edmonton Oilers (2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3) (Jets win 4-0) Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1 Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT) Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT) Game 4: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (OT) East Division Boston Bruins (3) vs. New York Islanders (4) (Series tied 0-0) Game 1: Islanders @ Bruins — Saturday, May 29 (8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360) Game 2: Islanders @ Bruins — Monday, May 31 (7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One, TVAS) Game 3: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD Game 4: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD x-Game 5: Islanders @ Bruins — TBD x-Game 6: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD x-Game 7: Islanders @ Bruins — TBD x – if necessary Central Division Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3) (Series tied 0-0) Game 1: Lightning @ Hurricanes — Sunday, May 30 (5 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 2: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD Game 3: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD Game 4: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD x-Game 5: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD x-Game 6: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD x-Game 7: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD x – if necessary West Division Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2) (Series tied 0-0) Game 1: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — Sunday, May 30 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca) Game 2: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD Game 3: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD Game 4: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD x-Game 5: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD x-Game 6: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD x-Game 7: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD x – if necessary

  • Montreal Canadiens ready to open doors for fans for first time in pandemic

    MONTREAL — For the first time since March 2020, a Canadian NHL team will have paying fans in the arena tonight. After Quebec loosened COVID-19 restrictions, the Montreal Canadiens will be permitted to have 2,500 fans in the 21,273-seat Bell Centre for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. While it is a first for a Canadian NHL team, American rinks have had bigger crowds throughout the playoffs. The Canadiens say they gave priority to season-ticket holders, luxury-suite holders, and corporate partners to purchase tickets in pods of two or four. Ticket buyers are allowed to resell tickets. Prices were high yesterday with the cheapest seats selling for just under $1,500 on Ticketmaster. All fans must socially distance from those outside their pod and those aged five and up must wear a mask except when eating or drinking. Only bottled water will be sold at concessions. The first 12 rows also will remain empty. Quebec's curfew — in place since Jan. 9 — was lifted last night. Restaurant patios across the province were also permitted to reopen yesterday after being closed in some parts of the province, including Montreal, since Oct. 1. The new measures come as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec have declined to their lowest level in more than six months. The then-Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal) of Major League Soccer had the first crowd in Canada at a pro sporting event during the pandemic when they were permitted to allow 250 fans to a game at their outdoor stadium last summer. Some junior hockey teams also have been allowed to have limited crowds. The Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League had a maximum attendance of 1,900 for games this season, the biggest crowds among the six Maritime teams in that circuit. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021. The Canadian Press