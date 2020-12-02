Cheap Body Scrubs Are The Most Affordable TikTok Beauty Trend

aimee simeon
·3 min read

If you've ever wondered if body care in the shower should stop at simple bar soap and water, TikTok has an answer: It doesn't. The app is flooded with elaborate shower-care routines, proving that bath time is really whatever you make of it.

In the world of TikTok, there are a handful of key shower staples — and body scrub is one of them. In just about every shower routine clip, you'll find a variety of body washes, butters, and oils, but the same few scrubs appear in nearly every lineup for a good reason. Body scrubs are considered the unsung heroes of the shower routine: Experts say scrubs help buff off dead skin that soap and water wouldn't remove otherwise.

Dove dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, says that all scrubs aren't created equally, so it's essential to pick one with nourishing ingredients. "I like exfoliators that are coupled with moisturisers so that your skin remains healthy and nourished as you buff away the 50 million dead skin cells that we lose daily," Dr Gohara explains. "I always advise my patients to start slowly and use an exfoliator once weekly, then gradually work your way up to more frequent use."

Ahead, we rounded up the viral scrubs on TikTok worth spending your money on, so you can add to your cart and your shower caddy to see what all the hype is about.

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

<h2>Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Scrub</h2><br>It's nearly impossible to scroll through TikTok without seeing one shower enthusiast slathering this scrub onto their legs. The cult-favourite formula is sugar-based and comes in various scents, from Moroccan Rose to Tropical Mango. Each affordable tub is saturated in blends of natural oils and shea butter, so your skin stays hydrated while you exfoliate. Fair warning: The oils in the formula may leave your bathtub feeling slippery after, so be sure to wash it down before someone gets in after you.<br><br><strong>Tree Hut</strong> Shea Sugar Scrub, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Moroccan-Rose-Tree-Sugar-Scrub/dp/B01CGRN8IU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Scrub


It's nearly impossible to scroll through TikTok without seeing one shower enthusiast slathering this scrub onto their legs. The cult-favourite formula is sugar-based and comes in various scents, from Moroccan Rose to Tropical Mango. Each affordable tub is saturated in blends of natural oils and shea butter, so your skin stays hydrated while you exfoliate. Fair warning: The oils in the formula may leave your bathtub feeling slippery after, so be sure to wash it down before someone gets in after you.

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Dove Crushed Macadamia & Rice Milk Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub</h2><br>Also stacked in the shower caddies of TikTokers is this Dove jar, which comes in fragrances like this fall-friendly macadamia nut and rice milk. The scrub has a creamy, whipped texture that is formulated with moisturiser, so you're hydrating your skin straight from the shower. Dr Gohara recommends focusing this one on drier areas of your skin for added moisture. "Start by taking a healthy dollop and distribute it evenly over the body," she says. "Give extra love to drier areas like elbows, knees, and heels."<br><br><strong>Dove</strong> Exfoliating Body Scrub Macadamia & Rice Milk, $, available at <a href="https://www.superdrug.com/Skin/Body-Care/Body-Scrub/Dove-Exfoliating-Body-Scrub-Macadamia%C2%A0&-Rice-Milk-225ml/p/763470" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Superdrug" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Superdrug</a>

Dove Crushed Macadamia & Rice Milk Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub


Also stacked in the shower caddies of TikTokers is this Dove jar, which comes in fragrances like this fall-friendly macadamia nut and rice milk. The scrub has a creamy, whipped texture that is formulated with moisturiser, so you're hydrating your skin straight from the shower. Dr Gohara recommends focusing this one on drier areas of your skin for added moisture. "Start by taking a healthy dollop and distribute it evenly over the body," she says. "Give extra love to drier areas like elbows, knees, and heels."

Dove Exfoliating Body Scrub Macadamia & Rice Milk, $, available at Superdrug
<h2>Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hand & Body Scrub</h2><br>Your body scrubs aren't limited to your limbs: Try smoothing some over your hands and fingers during an at-home mani for soft, hydrated skin. This scrub is heavily vouched for by the TikTok community and smells heavenly (but not overpowering).<br><br><strong>Shea Moisture</strong> https://www.amazon.co.uk/Shea-Moisture-Coconut-Hibiscus, $, available at <span>Amazon</span>

Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hand & Body Scrub


Your body scrubs aren't limited to your limbs: Try smoothing some over your hands and fingers during an at-home mani for soft, hydrated skin. This scrub is heavily vouched for by the TikTok community and smells heavenly (but not overpowering).

Shea Moisture https://www.amazon.co.uk/Shea-Moisture-Coconut-Hibiscus, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Frank Body Coconut Coffee Scrub</h2><br>Inside this pouch is a blend of roasted coffee grinds, grapeseed oil, and coconut oil that is a part of many self-care routines on the app. Use it solo or mix it in with your body wash if you prefer less grit. Your skin will instantly feel buffed and polished, and your bathroom will smell like Starbucks and coconuts — it doesn't get better than that. <br><br><strong>Frank Body</strong> https://www.frankbody.com/uk/products/coconut-coffee-sc, $, available at <span>Frank Body</span>

Frank Body Coconut Coffee Scrub


Inside this pouch is a blend of roasted coffee grinds, grapeseed oil, and coconut oil that is a part of many self-care routines on the app. Use it solo or mix it in with your body wash if you prefer less grit. Your skin will instantly feel buffed and polished, and your bathroom will smell like Starbucks and coconuts — it doesn't get better than that.

Frank Body https://www.frankbody.com/uk/products/coconut-coffee-sc, $, available at Frank Body

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Is A Body Care Routine Really Necessary?

Hilarious Advice For Dealing With Depression

My Skincare Routine Costs £30 & My Skin Is Glowing

Latest Stories

  • Raptors retain Terence Davis despite criminal charges after thorough discussions

    The Raptors brought Terence Davis to training camp despite facing seven criminal charges.

  • Ravens finally fly to Pittsburgh after COVID-19 outbreak, multiple delays

    Finally, it looks as if the Steelers-Ravens game is a go.

  • Kevin Durant accuses media of 'making stories up' about recruiting James Harden

    With his name involved in a report that implies tampering, Kevin Durant is once again crying fake news.

  • Week 13 waiver wire: Preparing for the playoff injury rush

    The time for major changes to your fantasy football roster has expired, so let’s focus on making the most of whatever group you have in place.

  • How will the Raptors adapt following a second offseason of losses?

    What to expect from the Toronto Raptors in 2020-21 after another summer of losses.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Bobby Webster on Terence Davis: ‘We have to go with our relationship'

    Bobby Webster updates on the Terence Davis investigation and why the Raptors decided to bring the 23-year-old to training camp in Tampa Bay.

  • Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis out 'until at least January' following right knee surgery

    Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle provided a little more clarity on Kristaps Porzingis’ health status following surgery in October to repair a later meniscus tear in his right knee.

  • Report: Delay of 2020 Tokyo Olympics cost $3 billion

    The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were already the most expensive of all time.

  • Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney steps down in aftermath of playoff loss

    Greg Vanney has stepped down from his roles as head coach and technical director of Toronto FC.

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Kirk Cousins, top-10 QB but where has Russ gone?

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon get into some stats and trends to note ahead of Week 13 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Early season tourney takeaways: Which NBA prospects are showing out already? Which teams look legit?

    College basketball fans are getting a first glimpse at how loaded this freshman class is with future NBA draft picks. Here's an early assessment of the players and teams that are impressing early this season.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 13 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Cleveland P Cam Hill recovering after car crash, wrist surgery

    Cam Hill underwent surgery on his wrist on Tuesday in Tulsa after a car accident.

  • Tyreek Hill's first impression of Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought he was trash'

    Hill's candid response to a question about Patrick Mahomes was most certainly not expected.

  • Forge FC loses penalty shootout to Haitian side in CONCACAF League quarterfinal

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Forge FC lost a heartbreaker to Haiti's Arcahaie FC in Scotiabank Champions League quarterfinal play Tuesday, conceding a cheap goal on a goalkeeping blunder in regulation time and then losing a penalty shootout.The win earned Arcahaie a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, alongside the confederation's elite club teams, while moving it into the final four of the CONCACAF League — a 22-team feeder competition that sends six teams to the top-tier CONCACAF tournament.Forge, the Canadian Premier League champion, has a chance to make the Champions League via a do-or-die play-in match next week.Guerry Romondt saved Forge's first two penalties — from Daniel Krutzen and Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson. Arcahaie substitute Ose Charles converted the decisive kick in the 4-2 shootout win.The game was knotted at 1-1 after regulation time with Forge dominating play. but unable to get the go-ahead goal."Obviously this is one that stings," said Forge coach Bobby Smyrniotis."We've played two games in the last 2 1/2 months. This is the third one," he added. "So there's some kind of rhythm that's not going to be there. And the toughest thing to do in this game is score goals." Forge looked in complete control up 1-0 early in the second half but conceded the tying goal in the 59th minute on a mistake by Triston Henry. He delayed playing a back pass from Kwame Awuah and his scuffed clearance attempt deflected in off onrushing Arcahaie forward Kervens Jolicoeur."That's something maybe that's going to happen once in his career," Smyrniotis said."This one kind of stings but he's fantastic. He's goalkeeper of the year in the Canadian Premier League for a reason. It's unfortunate that this comes at this moment but we've got to look past it," he added.After the tying goal the game was delayed by a hole in the Arcahaie goal netting, requiring several zip-ties to close the gap.Krutzen opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time from the penalty spot after David Choiniere was taken down in the box by Hantz Anacius. Romondt dove the right way but Krutzen's shot found the corner.Krutzen also converted a penalty — in second-half stoppage-time — to give Forge a 2-1 win over Panama's Tauro FC in the round of 16.The 24-year-old Belgian defender rattled a free kick off the Arcahaie crossbar in the 49th minute as Forge tormented the Haitians with set pieces.The four CONCACAF League quarterfinal winners qualify directly for the Champions League while the losing quarterfinalists compete in single-leg play-in games, with the two winners also qualifying.Arcahaie advances to play either Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa or Honduras' Club Deportivo Marathon, who played in a later game Tuesday, in the January COBCACAF League semifinal. Saprissa won the CONCACAF League last year.Forge will play the Saprissa-Marathon loser next week in the play-in match.Regulation time ended with Forge driving at the Arcahaie goal but unable to get the go-ahead goal. It was the same for the seven minutes of stoppage time with Arcahaie players going down like bowling-pins, delaying play.Tuesday's game went ahead despite one Forge staff member and two Arcahaie players testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of kickoff.CONCACAF said all three had been isolated. All other players and staff tested negative.Smyrniotis made two changes to his starting 11 with Johnny Grant returning from suspension to take over from Kadell Thomas and fellow midfielder Paolo Sabak replacing Elimane Cisse.Forge pressed from the opening kickoff while the Haitians looked to counter-attack. Choiniere almost scored for Forge in the opening minute but couldn't get a boot to a low ball sent across the front of goal by Grant.Forge dominated possession but could not translate it into scoring chance. And the Haitian side began to grow more comfortable on the ball as the deadlock continued.Romondt was called into action twice late in the first half, punching away Forge free kicks. Mo Babouli thought he had scored on the stroke off halftime, heading in another free kick, but was flagged offside.While Arcahaie was the home side, the game was played in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo at the more suitable Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez.The Haitians advanced Nov. 5 with a 3-1 round-of-16 win over Waterhouse FC in Kingston, Jamaica. Forge dispatched Tauro two days earlier in Panama City.The Canadian side then returned home, serving the mandated 14-day quarantine. Forge arrived in the Dominican on Nov 21, training in Punta Cana before making the 170-kilometre trip to the capital on Monday.Arcahaie moved into the round of 16 when Belize's Verdes FC pulled out of their Oct. 20 preliminary-round match due to positive COVID-19 tests. That match was also scheduled for Santo Domingo.Forge defeated El Salvador's CD Municipal Limeno 2-1 in San Salvador on Oct. 22 in preliminary-round play.Forge, thanks to its triumph in the Island Games in Charlottetown during the summer, will also have another chance to qualify for the main CONCACAF club competition when it takes on Toronto FC in final of the Canadian Championship scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.Forge exited the CONCACAF League in the round of 16 last year, beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Honduras's Olimpia. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020The Canadian Press

  • Kyle Shanahan calls Arizona 'the best scenario,' vows to get back to Bay Area as soon as possible

    "I don’t care what happens, we’re not going to spend Christmas without our families."

  • Mets sign Trevor May | FastCast

    The Mets reportedly sign Trevor May to a two-year deal, plus the Royals officially sign Mike Minor in this edition of FastCast

  • Sarah Fuller's historic appearance also felt in NFL – 'It was more than a kick'

    An agent, NFL director and assistant coach, all women, reflect on the importance of Fuller's outing at Vanderbilt and what it means in the football world.

  • College football Week 14 betting primer: What’s the best play in Alabama vs. LSU?

    In a normal year, this would be conference championship week. But because of the pandemic, there are still two more full weekends of regular season action.