Cheap bike helmets: Today's best deals and budget cycling helmets

Cheap Bike Helmets

If you're looking for a cheap bike helmet, but you don't want to compromise on safety, then there are a few options available to you. You might look at the market's budget offerings, the sort of helmets that offer great levels of comfort and safety while keeping a close eye on the price, usually at the expense of metrics such as weight, aerodynamics or ventilation.

Alternatively, you might be interested in getting a little more for your money; hunting down the best helmet deals to ensure you still get one of the best road bike helmets, but you don't empty your bank account in the process.

Here, we have both. We've put together a roundup of the best cheap bike helmet deals from both USA and UK retailers, organised by price.

Also, if you're not looking for the bells-and-whistles and just want a quality helmet that'll keep you safe, we've put together our pick of the best budget helmets.

Scroll down and you'll find cheap bike helmets aplenty, all of which pass the necessary safety standards, or jump to the relevant section by tapping the links below.

Best helmet deals USA

Best helmet deals UK

Best budget helmets

USA Deals

Kask Rapido | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist



Was $79.99 | Now $59.99



The Rapido helmet is a budget offering from Kask even at its full RRP. It features below as one of the better budget helmets, but today it's available at 15% off at Competitive Cyclist. View Deal

Garneau Hero MIPS | 50% off at Rei



Was $199.99 | Now $99.73



The Garneau Hero is fitted with a MIPS to increase safety in the event of a crash. There's plenty of ventilation on offer thanks to the large number of vents, and while sizing is limited to small only, there's a choice of two colours, red or yellow. View Deal

Bell Catalyst MIPS | 27% off at Competitive Cyclist



Was $149.95 | Now $109.96



A MIPS equipped helmet that offers a casual aesthetic with a sleek shape, numerous ventilation ports and a peak at the front to keep the worst of the rain away. View Deal

Smith Network MIPS | 31% off at Jenson USA



Was $160.00 | Now $109.99



With Koroyd material and a MIPS liner, the Network MIPS has multiple safety measures in a stylish looking helmet. Limited to size small, there's a saving of 31% available. View Deal

Specialized Airnet | 25% off at Jenson USA



Was $150.00 | Now $111.99



This MIPS equipped helmet is a modern take on the retro 'hairnet' type helmets of old. Available in one colour and size small only. View Deal

Kask Protone | 25% off at Jenson USA



Was $300.00 | Now $225.00



This semi aero road helmet is high-performance, lightweight and highly ventilated. It received four stars in our recent Kask Protone review, and now it's available at 25% off in a range of sizes and colours at Jenson. View Deal

Giro Aether MIPS | 20% off at Amazon



Was $349.99 | Now from $279.96



A lightweight, well-ventilated helmet that's earned its place in our roundup of the best road bike helmets. Now with over $80 off at Amazon, it's even better value for money.View Deal

UK Deals

Giant Rev Comp | 22% off at CycleStore



Was £49.99 | Now from £38.99



The Rev is designed by Giant as a helmet for everyday road riding. Available in size 53-61cm in a choice of black or white. View Deal

Abus Aduro 2.1 | 17% off at Tredz



Was £49.99 | Now £41.49



The Aduro features below as one of our best budget helmets, but it's currently available with even better value for money from Tredz, where the 51-55cm black variation sees 17% off. View Deal

Cube CMPT | 18% off at Rutland Cycling



Was £54.99 | Now £44.99



Designed for urban style and all-mountain performance, this Cube helmet is a great entry-level helmet for anyone looking to get into cycling. View Deal

Giro Foray | 17% off at Tredz



Was £59.99 | Now £49.99

This budget road bike helmet is a great entry-level road or commuter helmet, with a low profile, there are three colours available in either medium or large, all at the discounted price. View Deal



Giro Cadence MIPS | 31% off at Evans Cycles



Was £79.99 | Now £55.00

Offering the true commuter aesthetic, the Cadence MIPS offers a tough construction, high levels of safety and comfort, in a package that will look perfectly at home on the city streets. There's only one size left - small - and colour is limited to navy. View Deal



Cannondale Cypher | 40% off at Evans Cycles



Was £99.99 | Now £59.99

While the colour is a bit polarising, there's no denying the Cannondale Cypher, with its 40% discount, offers great value for money. Limited to size L/XL, if that's your size, you're in luck. View Deal



Specialized Airnet Red/Black - 2019| 29% off at Hargroves Cycles



Was £92.00 | Now £64.99



The Specialized Airnet is an impressive mid-priced helmet high on comfort and with good ventilation. Size small in red/black only but representing a great value deal for this quality helmet.View Deal

Oakley AR05 MIPS | 29% off at Wiggle



Was £199.00 | Now £69.65



The ARO5 helmet is ordinarily £199, but today you can have the small, yellow version at a huge 65% off at under £70. It's equipped with MIPS, has an aerodynamic shape, and would look at home in any setting from the morning traffic to a local road race. View Deal

Smith Network MIPS | 46% off at Tweeks Cycles



Was £139.99 | Now £76.99



With Koroyd material and a MIPS liner, the Network MIPS has multiple safety measures in a stylish looking helmet. Limited to size small, there's a saving of 46% available. View Deal

Abus Aventor | 39% off at ProBikeKit



Was £130.00 | Now from £83.49

The Abus Aventor is available at ProBikeKit in all sizes and four colours, The highest you'll pay is £86.49 which is still a saving of over 31%.View Deal



Endura Pro SL | 35% off at Evans Cycles



Was £149.99 | Now £97.00

With stock limited to either S/M or L/XL, the Endura Pro SL helmet is available in two colours, and comes with concussion-reducing Koroyd protection.View Deal



Lazer Genesis Lifebeam | 50% off at CycleStore



Was £199.99 | Now from £99.99



This version of the Lazer Genesis has since been replaced, but that doesn't mean it's no good. With a 50% saving, you can get this well-vented road helmet with an inbuilt heart rate monitor for under £100. View Deal

Abus Gamechanger - Ltd Edition | 37% off at ProBikeKit



Was £179.99 | Now from £113.99

The same Abus Gamechanger that features in our guide to the best aero helmets, but in a 'flip rose' colourway that'll stand you out from the crowd. Sizes small and large available, and you'll pay no more than £123.99 at ProBikeKit.View Deal



Abus Gamechanger | 34% off at ProBikeKit



Was £179.99 | Now £117.49

The Abus Gamechanger features in our guide to the best aero helmets, even at full price we consider it a worthy investment, but now you can get it in a choice of three colours across three sizes. View Deal



Kask Valegro | 30% off at Hargroves Cycles



Was £169.00 | Now £117.99



Not small change by any means, but for a top-of-the-range, well-ventilated helmet that is worn by Team Ineos, the Kask Valegro is a relative steal at £117.99 over at Hargroves Cycles. View Deal

Kask Protone Grand Tour | 30% off at Wiggle



Was £199.00 | Now from £139.00



This semi-aero helmet from Kask is one of the most popular helmets available, and for good reason. It's one of the best road bike helmets we've tested and it's now available at £139.00. There are three Grand Tour colourways to honour the Tour, Giro and Vuelta, plus a Team Sky and Team Ineos variants at the same price. View Deal

POC Ventral SPIN| 40% off at ProBikeKit



Was £270.00 | Now from £159.99



Not all variations are at this price, so you'll have to find the best, but there are good savings across most colours and sizes, so if you can be a little flexible with your colour preference, you can save yourself a good chunk of money. View Deal

Giro Aether MIPS | 46% off at Wiggle



Was £289.99 | Now from £169.00



A lightweight, well-ventilated helmet that's earned its place in our roundup of the best road bike helmets. Wiggle has the citron/white version at £169.00.View Deal

Giro Synthe MIPS | 15% off at Leisure Lakes Bikes



Was £199.99 | Now from £169.99



A true road racer's helmet, the Synthe MIPS has been worn by the likes of Thibaut Pinot. It's a lightweight, semi-aero, well-vented helmet that's designed for success. It's available in size 59-63cm in white. View Deal

Best budget helmets

If our selection of cheap cycling helmet deals above hasn't provided you with a suitable option for your next purchase. Fear not, we have another solution. Below, we round up the best budget helmets available today.

You don't need to spend a fortune on a helmet to ensure your head stays cool, comfortable and protected in the event of a crash. In fact, despite the weight penalty, budget cycling helmets can be just as safe and even better looking than some of the more premium options out there.

What about safety I hear you say? Well, contemporary helmets - cheap helmets included - have to conform to stringent industry safety standards, which vary from region to region. (Every cycling helmet sold in the UK must meet the EN1078 standard, for example). Some of the helmets in the list below come standard with MIPS, a rotational slip-plane cradle system, which can significantly reduce brain injuries and concussions caused by crashes.

Of course, if you are looking for top-of-the-range, then we've got you covered there too; check out our roundup of the best road bike helmets. Alternatively, if you're looking to save watts, then we also have a guide to the best aero helmets.

To make things a little easier for you, below we've selected the best budget cycling helmets, each of which offers impressive ventilation, colour combinations and pricing. Look for a helmet that fits properly, offers good ventilation and aesthetics, don't be pressured into spending more than your budget allows, and buy from a well-known reputable retailer to ensure safety standards are adhered to.

If you're looking for a helmet but don't want to spend a fortune, and you're unsure exactly which to choose, our guide below will explain the best cheap cycling helmets to help you on your way.

Abus Aduro 2.1 helmet

Abus Aduro 2.1

Speed, protection and impressive ventilation for under £50

Price: Starting at US$59 / £50 / AU$89 | Weight: 295g, medium | Rotational safety: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 6

Price

Ventilation

Fit

No rotational safety

The Abus Aduro 2.1 might be one of the cheapest here but it's a superbly designed and well put together cycling helmet with an array of colour options to suit all tastes.

Ventilation is taken care of by three inlet and 10 outlet ports connected by flow channels, which have improved both the helmet's cooling and aerodynamic properties.

Other positives include a built-in insect/mosquito net, ponytail compatibility and Abus’ venerable Zoom Ace retention system which allows the user to finely adjust the head cradle for a customisable fit.

Kask Rapido budget cycling helmet

Kask Rapido

An affordable, performance-built helmet designed for speed

Price: Starting at US$100 / £69 / AU$140 | Weight: 220g, medium | Rotational safety: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 7

Lightweight

Ventilation

Aerodynamic

No rotational safety

The Kask Rapido incorporates 24 strategically placed vents to ensure the optimal relationship between cooling and aerodynamic efficiency. As such, the Rapido is very much a race-focused budget helmet with a feathery weight to match, 220g for a medium.

There's also an extensive range of design options to suit most tastes — seven colours which include a selection of bright and neutral hues.

The catch? Well, the Kask Rapido is one of the few helmets here that doesn't utilise a MIPS rotational protection system. It does, however, use MIT technology; a Kask-specific measure which joins the inner polystyrene cap to the outer polycarbonate shell, ensuring better shock absorption in the event of a crash.

Catlike Chupito budget cycling helmet

Catlike Chupito

The Catlike Chupito offers impressive ventilation and protection for riders of all abilities

Price: Starting at US$84 / £70 / AU$122 | Weight: 270g, medium | Rotational safety: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 4

Ventilation

Price

LNP protection

Design may not appeal to everybody

Catlike's distinctive design and ventilation pattern may not appeal to everybody but it does provide a unique alternative to the ubiquitous helmet shapes of its rivals.

The Chupito is one of the Spanish brand's newest additions and although it's an entry-level model, it still boasts a raft of features that make it an appreciably appealing proposition.

The 24 ventilation slats ensure cooling properties of the highest order, while the structure itself has been bolstered to protect the occipital area using the company's Low Nape Protection (LNP) technology.

Scott ARX Plus Helmet

Scott ARX Plus

Good ventilation and looks make the Scott ARX Plus a seriously impressive and competent cycling helmet

Price: Starting at US$96 / £80 / AU$139 | Weight: 250g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 8

Ventilation

Aesthetics

Fit

Limited colour combinations

Another example of trickle-down technology, the Scott ARX Plus helmet combines premium aesthetics with the added safety of MIPS slip-plane protection for under £80.

Suitable for a both on- and off-road use, the strategically placed vents, eight colour combinations and removable visor ensure it ticks all the right boxes when it comes to looking and feeling good.

In terms of fit, the ARX Plus benefits from Scott's MRAS2 retention system that supplies a secure and comfortable fit with three adjustable height positions.

Lazer Blade+

A more affordable Lazer Z1

Price: Starting at US$109 / £90 / AU$179 | Weight: 265g, extra small | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL | Colours: 3

Fit

Lightweight

Ventilation

Retention system may take some getting used to

Like many of the helmets listed here, the Lazer Blade+ also shares many similarities with its high-end siblings, in this case, the Z1. It even benefits from the same colourway options — black, white and yellow.

With 22 vents and internal channelling, you get amazing ventilation for hot days, and Lazer’s Rollsys top-mounted retention system which can accommodate heads of all shapes. The Blade is also compatible with the company's aeroshell, rear LED light and LifeBeam heart-rate monitor.

A nice touch is Lazer's crash replacement program: if your helmet has been involved in an accident it can be replaced at a reduced price for up to three years after the purchase date.

Specialized Propero III with angi budget cycling helmet

Specialized Propero III with ANGi

Like a Specialized Prevail, only cheaper and slightly heavier

Price: Starting at US$130 / £95 / AU$200 | Weight: 315g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 3

Aesthetics

Ventilation

Crash sensor

Exposed rear EPS foam prone to denting

Weight

At first glance, it's difficult to tell the Specialized Propero III apart from high-end Prevail, what with the similarities they share in ventilation architecture, protection and adjustability.

In fact, it's only when placing them on a scale that the differences between the two come to the fore: the Propero is noticeably heavier at 315g, but just as comfortable as its premium brother.

In terms of safety, the Propero uses a helmet-mounted sensor called ANGi, which measures the forces transmitted to your helmet during a crash and transmits a text alert and GPS coordinates to your emergency contacts.

Learn more about Specialized ANGi here

Bontrager Circuit MIPS budget cycling helmet

Bontrager Circuit MIPS

A little on the pricier end of the budget spectrum but a quality option nonetheless

Price: Starting at US$149 / £100 / AU$199 | Weight: 300g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 7

Blendr integration

Fit

Safety

Weight

The Bontrager Circuit helmet shares a large portion of its aesthetics with the brand's premium Velocis helmet, and it certainly looks the part with seven colour options to choose from.

At 300g the Circuit might be a little on the heavy side but it does utilise MIPS as well as a Boa retention system, which ensures a comfortable fit. The 'in-mould composite skeleton' is claimed to improve not only the helmet's structural integrity but the size of the 16 ventilation slats too, for improved cooling.

It also benefits from Blendr integration mounting points which allow for the easy fitment of GoPro cameras and Bontrager lights.

Bell Formula LED MIPS budget cycling helmet

Bell Formula LED MIPS

With MIPS and a built-in 20-lumen LED, the Bell Formula is, on paper, one of the safest budget helmets on the market

Price: Starting at US$120 / £110 / AU$174 | Weight: 351g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 4

Ventilation

Float Fit LED

Design

Weight

Dull colour palette

Bell has been producing helmets (for all sports) for well over 60 years, so the American-based company knows a thing or two about safety and protecting your head.

Not only does the Bell Formula use MIPS, it also benefits from a bright, 20-lumen rear LED that's incorporated into the fit system for added levels of safety and visibility. The fit system, dubbed Float Fit, uses an easy-to-turn rubber-moulded dial for incremental adjustments.

While exquisitely detailed in terms of texture and design, the Bell Formula LED is let down by its limited-and-uninspiring colour options.

Giro Syntax MIPS budget cycling helmet

Giro Syntax

Stealthy looks combined with a great fit

Price: Starting at US$120 / £114.99 / AU$179 | Weight: 260g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Colours: 6

Build quality feels solid

Fit

The finishing could be better

The Giro Syntax belies its £100 price point. Offering a host of features usually reserved for helmets twice its value, the Syntax stands head and shoulders above its rivals, particularly in terms of safety with MIPS as standard.

Six colourways are available to match any style or preference. Visually, the Syntax looks aggressive with 25 large vents that provide both an aerodynamic and cooling effect. Like most helmets in the Giro range, it benefits from the Roc Loc/MIPS retention system.

At 260g (medium), the Syntax represents a happy medium as far as weight goes coming in lighter than the more premium Vanquish.

Best deal roundups

Budget helmets

A roundup of all the helmets featured above, with the best prices we can find right now.

Best aero helmet deals

Do you agree that aero is everything? Is the offer of a watt saving too much to ignore? Could that extra speed be the difference between a win and a loss? If so, an aero road helmet is right for you. Our buyers guide to the best aero helmets will provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision, but here are the best deals on our recommended choices.

Best all-rounder helmet deals

If maximum ventilation and minimum weight are the primary requirements for your road helmet, then an all-rounder is likely to be your preference. Our guide to the best road bike helmets should provide you with all the tools to buy the right helmet for you. But if you already know your Mojito from your Prevail, take a look at the deals below and save some money while you save your head.