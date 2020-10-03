CHE vs CRY Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Football Match

Chelsea will look to return to winning ways when they host Crystal Palace in their next Premier League 2020-21 match on October 3 (Saturday). Frank Lampard’s side are winless in their last two matches and have also won just one of the three Premier League matches they have played in this new season. Chelsea were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Tottenham Hotspur on penalties midweek. Crystal Palace, on the other, were unlucky to lose 2-1 against Everton after a controversial handball decision. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and suggestions to pick the best team for CHE vs CRY Premier League clash should scroll down for all information. Frank Lampard 'not Concerned' About Chelsea's Form.

Lampard’s side started the new season with a handsome win over Brighton but have since lost to Liverpool and were held to 3-3 draw by newly-promoted West Brom in their previous two league matches. New signing Edouard Mendy is set to make his Premier League debut on goal for Chelsea while Christian Pulisic could also make a return. Crystal Palace are depleted with injuries which have left their defence thin on paper.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – New signing Edouard Mendy (CHE) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ben Chilwell (CHE), James Ward (CRY) and Reece James (CHE) should be selected as the three defenders for this fantasy team.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – N’Golo Kante (CHE), James McCarthy (CRY), Kai Havertz (CHE), Wilfried Zaha (CRY) and Andros Townsend (CRY) can be selected as the players for a five-man midfield.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Timo Werner (CHE) and Tammy Abraham (CHE) will lead the attack for this fantasy team.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha (CRY) should be made the captain for this fantasy team while Chelsea striker Timo Werner (CHE) can be appointed the vice-captain.