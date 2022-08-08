Che Capital Asset Management completes acquisition of 53-acres of land in Seguin, TX, to develop a proposed light industrial warehouse project.

Che Capital Asset Management

Real estate investment firm Che Capital Asset Management announced their successful closure on the 53-acre parcel for industrial land development. Moonshine Park is in the growing city of Seguin, Texas.

Chicago,Illinois, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Che Capital, the asset manager of Wise Capital Seguin Fund I, announced the Fund’s successful closing on the 53-acre parcel known for industrial land development.

To be called Moonshine Park, the proposed project is strategically located at the T-intersection of Tollway 130 from Austin and Interstate 10, connecting San Antonio, Austin and Houston. The management team plans to develop this parcel to address high demand uses such as warehousing and light industrial by working with the city of Seguin, Guadalupe County, and industrial developers.

Furthermore, Moonshine Park has frontage access on three roads, including over 1000 feet on Highway 90. With easy access to Austin, San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcus, Lockhart, and Houston, Moonshine Park can support any growing manufacturers and e-Commerce vendors in Central Texas.

Moonshine Park will also benefit from the recent passage of the CHIPS Act in the US Congress signals the potential of $280 Billion worth of investment in semiconductor infrastructure. It will result in a cascading effect for suppliers of the semiconductor business in Central Texas, who will need to increase their logistics footprint to address the growing demand.

Photo: Moonshine park - a planned industrial development project, managed by Che Capital, in Seguin, Texas.

Che Capital co-founder Delphine Dung Nguyen notes, "Seguin, Texas, is seeing impressive growth due to its proximity to bustling San Antonio and the growing tech hub in Austin. Che Capital is proud to work with the pro-growth city of Seguin, its staff, and elected officials to meet the demand for warehousing and light industrial locations."

Moonshine Park is the first industrial land development that Che Capital operates and manages. It plans to continue this momentum with additional investments soon in response to the region's high demand for industrial and warehouse space.

"Seeing how my immigrant parents were able to save money to invest in real estate while working hard to support a large family, I have a good model to follow to create passive income and a retirement safety net. And they did all that and were able to retire early without the benefit of having high paying careers like Pharmaceutical IT and real estate like myself and my wife. Therefore, I invest in real estate, and I especially like land development." said Henry Che, co-founder of Che Capital.

Photo: Delphine Nguyen and Henry Che - co-foudners of Che Capital

Che Capital was represented by Derek Slafka of Anders Pierce Realty based out of Seguin, TX. Mr. Slafka was instrumental in negotiating an agreement that was a win-win for both Buyer and Seller.

About Che Capital:

Che Capital is a Real Estate investment firm that helps inventors create multiple streams of passive income by investing in strong real estate assets in growing markets. Che Capital was founded by Delphine Dung Nguyen and Henry Che. The firm specializes in multifamily properties, Co-living, and land development in and around high growth areas of the US.

