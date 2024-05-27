CHCH - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 06:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #14

outside. And Flutterby told me a really funny joke, didn't you, Flutterby? [ruffing] Oh, hi there Stuffy. Meet my new friend, Flutterby. Stuffy: Mmm. Ah, I think she likes you, Stuffy. Stuffy: Mm hmm. [panting] [Stuffy asks question] Oh yeah, it is time for the Rainbow Scope. But I'd love to show Flutterby. Stuffy: Hmm? Help me call the Rainbow Scope down, okay? Just say "Hey, Rainbow Scope," on the count of three. One, two, three. Hey Rainbow Scope! Let's see what we can see? Gary: Look, it's my friend Aili. Hey Aili, what are you up to? Gary: Wow! Aili is using sidewalk chalk to draw something on the pavement! I wonder what it is. Gary: Oh, it's a hopscotch game. They're tossing a little stone on to a number and then hopping over to get it--ha ha! So fun! Hey, let's play hopscotch too! [barks] Yeah, we can start by hopping over to the wall and get what we need. Come on, Stuffy. [barks] You too, Flutterby. - Come on! - [Stuffy moans] Hop, hop, hop! This is my knitting song I can sing and I can knit most all day long Oh hi there, Sir Cushington. Hello. Ooh, hello. Who's this? Oh, this is Flutterby. Ah, how lovely. Always nice to make new friends. [ruffing] Oh, yes yes yes. Hello to you too, Stuffy. So, what are you all getting up to today? Oh, we're going to play hopscotch. Oh, well then. We'd better hop to it. [laughter] With the Wall of Wonder. Sir Cushington: Some colourful chalk and a lovely little stone. Oh wow! Thanks, Sir Cushington. Okay, Flutterby, you go get the chalk, I'll get the stone. [ruffs and pants] [ruffs and barks] Yeah, okay we're coming, we're coming Stuffy. [Sir Cushington chuckles] I guess he wants to go first. Thanks, Sir Cushington. Come on, Flutterby. [chuckles] Enjoy! [sighs] Now, where was I? Oh, yes. This scarf is getting long because of my very long knitting song Gary: Well. [ruffs] Gary: This looks great! We're ready to get hopping so who wants to go first? [ruffs excitedly] Okay, you can go first, Stuffy. Stuffy: Pleh! Gary [gasps]: Stuffy got a three! One, two, three. Hop. Ooh, nice hopping, Stuffy. Okay Flutterby, your turn. Stuffy: Oh... [ruffs excitedly] I can't watch you right now Stuffy 'cause it's Flutterby's turn. Okay. I'll throw the stone for you okay, Flutterby? Okay. Eh, yo! You got a four! Okay, all right, all right. Are you ready? Okay, one, two, three, four. [gasps] Four hops and a loop-du-loop? That is hopscotching with style! Okay okay, now, it's my turn. Okay, here I go. And yes! [gasps] I got five! Okay, and one, and two-- - [Stuffy ruffs] - --and a three. And a-- Gary: Stuffy. Stuffy! One hopper at a time. Stuffy: Ooh. Yeah I'm okay, Flutterby. Stuffy, why did you do that? [ruffs] You wanted to play with me? We are playing together. You should have waited for your turn like Flutterby did. Stuffy: Oh. [ruffs angrily] What? Just play with her? Wait wait wait, Stuffy. Wait wait wait, we can all play together. Hmm, I wonder what's gotten into Stuffy today. He's being so strange. Hmm. Maybe Huggles will know. Let's go to the Thought Spot. Okay, you wait right here, okay, Flutterby? Hmm.

Hiya Gary. Why the long face? Is it longer than usual? No, no, it's just an expression. It means you look sad. Oh well yeah, I am a little sad. Stuffy isn't being very fun today. He wasn't playing nicely with me and my new friend Flutterby. Oh, I see. Well, maybe the Supers will have a friendship fix. That's a good idea. Oh look, they're playing super soccer. Gary: Whoa, it looks like Mega Strong brought her mega friend machine to the game too. Now there's two mega strongs to play with. Gary: But Super Bolt only wants to play with Mega Strong, not with her new friend. Now all three super friends are sad. [sighs] Did Super Bolt want to play with the new mega friend? No, he didn't. I wonder why. Maybe Super Bolt is jealous. Oh yeah, that's what it is. He's jealous. What does jealous mean? Being jealous means you want something that someone else has. It makes you feel angry or upset that you don't have it too. Hmm. Well maybe Super Bolt is jealous of Mega Strong's friendship with the new mega friend. But Mega Strong has room in her heart for all her friends. The next time Super Bolt gets jealous, let's tell him, "There's always more love!" Let's watch again. [laughter] Gary: Uh oh, Super Bolt is getting jealous of the new mega friend. Super Bolt, wait! There's always more love. [happy chuckles] It worked! They're all having super fun together. When Super Bolt stopped getting jealous of the new friend, he had even more fun playing the game! Hmm, maybe Stuffy was feeling a little jealous of Flutterby today too. When someone makes a new friend, it doesn't mean that they like their old friends any less. Exactly! I like my new friend Flutterby but Stuffy will always be my best buddy. The space in our hearts never ends. It grows each time we make a new friend. The space in our hearts never ends. It grows each time we make a new friend. I better go tell Stuffy that I still like being his best buddy, even when I meet a new friend. Ah, thanks, Huggles. And just so you know, I love you. Oh, I love you too, Gary! This colour looks wonderful on you, Stuffy! [laughs] Oh, there you are Stuffy. I've been looking for you everywhere. Stuffy: Oh? Well, I know you were a little unsure about Flutterby today. Maybe even a little jealous? Stuffy: Hmm? Maybe a little. Yeah well, I just want to let you know that making a new friend doesn't change the way I feel about you. Stuffy: Really? The space in our hearts never ends. It grows each time we make a new friend. Stuffy: Ooh. Yeah. And there's room in my heart for everyone. And that includes you! [Stuffy barks] And I think there's also room in this scarf for everyone. I may have gotten a little carried away with the crafting. Yeah. You know what? This has turned out to be such a fun day. What a fun day, what a fun day We've had here together What a fun day, what a fun day Couldn't make it better We played and laughed, tried something new And spent time with our friends We learned that there's room in our hearts To add another friend What a fun day What a fun day It was the best of sorts We've had the most fun day with you In Gary's Magic Fort! Sir Cushington: Oh, they're just friends. All wrapped up and right in the middle is a sweet little pup. [barks] I love it! And I love you. See you later, friendly friend! [laughs] This is cozy. Ticklish. Are you cozy back there, Flutterby? - Yeah. - Whoo!

Splash! take a bath, wash yourself, scrub the dirt away rub dub dub in the tub, it's your favourite day bring some toys, make some noise, bubbles on display squeaky clean, like a dream, bath time's A-OK fill it up, not to the top, don't want to overflow this water's got to hit the spot, it can't be cold like snow it can't be hot like a tea pot, we need it just like so said Goldilocks, her porridge rocks, this bath is best in show shampoo and soap, it's a bathing ballet from your hair to your toes, lathering all the way foaming and frothing, this bath is the best want to stay here forever, I think I'm obsessed take a bath, wash yourself, scrub the dirt away rub-a-dub in the tub, it's your favourite day bring some toys, make some noise, bubbles on display squeaky clean, like a dream, bath time's A-OK rinse myself off, now I'm all nice and clean no more stains that were brown, red, yellow, or green towel dry, feel good, bath time was a breeze can we do it once more, pretty, pretty, pretty please? rub, rub-a-dub dub dub dub rub dub take a bath, wash yourself, scrub the dirt away rub-a-dub in the tub, it's your favourite day bring some toys, make some noise, bubbles on display squeaky clean, like a dream, bath time's A-OK can you feel it (up-tempo music) Hey you What you gonna do Come along with medown to Ukulele U They got what you like to sing and what you like to do And a million magic things down at Ukulele U Ukulele me Ukulele U We're Ukulele free and we're Ukulele true Where Ukulele see What Ukulele do It's the bestest place to be down at Ukulele U (cheering) (lively music) Lots of fish in Bonavist Harbour Lots of fish right in around here Boys and girls are fishing together 45 from Carbonear Oh... Catch a hold this one catch a hold that one Swing around this one swing around she Dance around this one dance around that one Diddle-dum-dee and diddle-dum-dee (lively music) Uncle George got up in the mornin' He got up in a bit of a tear Ripped the seat right out of his britches Now he's got no pair to wear Oh... Catch a hold this one catch a hold that one Swing around this one swing around she Dance around this one dance around that one Diddle-dum-dee and diddle-dum-dee (lively music) Catch a hold this one catch a hold that one Swing around this one swing around she Dance around this one dance around that one Diddle-dum-dee and diddle-dum-dee Catch a hold this one catch a hold that one Swing around this one swing around she Dance around this one dance around that one Diddle-dum-dee and diddle-dum-dee Catch a hold this one catch a hold that one Swing around this one swing around she Dance around this one dance around that one Diddle-dum-dee and diddle-dum-dee Diddle-dum-dee and diddle-dum-dee Diddle-dum-dee and diddle-dum-dee - Are you ready to learn a songand then get upand dance with us? You are? Let's go! (kids): Hi! - Hey there! Great to see you. I have a song that starts with a bit of a... riff. This is a riff. Feelin' it? (lively music) Nice. Now we're gonna add in something all together like this. We got this. We got this Can you sing it? We got this Nice and loud this time. We got this Oh, yeah! We got this Um, okay, hang on. We need one more thing. Something a little extra. Quintin, can you help me out? - Sure. - Let me get this groove going. Then you can come in with me. One, two, Quintin in! Yeah. Oh, yeah. That's what I wanted. We got this That's it. We got this Are you singing with us? Here we go. We got this Uh-huh. We got this Yes. Yeah! We got this We got this Let's do a final "we got this" with beautiful singing. Here we go. We got this... Wow! Good job. We got this. (kids): Time for a joke! (both): Hi, everybody! - Hey, Stella, what instrument do you find in your bathroom? - I don't know, Jazmin. What instrument do you find in your bathroom? - A tuba toothpaste. (laughter)

