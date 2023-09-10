Chavis scores on Varland's 11th-inning wild pitch as Nats beat Dodgers 7-6 after 4-hour delay

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Chavis scored on Gus Varland's game-ending wild pitch in the 11th inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 on Saturday night in a game that started after a 4-hour, 10-minute rain delay.

Los Angeles overcame a 5-4 ninth-inning deficit against Kyle Finnegan, who blew a save for the eighth time in 33 chances. James Outman walked after fouling off five consecutive pitches, stole second, took third on catcher Keibert Ruiz’s throwing error and scored when Kolton Wong singled past a drawn-in infield.

Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single in the 10th, but Keibert Ruiz singled in a run in the bottom half.

With automatic runner Andrew Chavis on second to start the 11th, Jacob Young sacrificed, CJ Abrams was intentionally walked by Varland (1-1), Lane Thomas hit into a forceout as Hernández held and Varland bounced a slider off catcher Will Smith.

Andres Machado (4-1) pitched a hitless 11th.

Los Angeles (86-55) holds a 12-game lead over Arizona in the NL West with 21 games left.

Washington starter Jake Irvin gave up a run and three hits over six innings. The Dodgers’ Bobby Miller gave up five runs and six hits in seven inning with a career-high eight strikeouts.

J.D. Martinez had three hits for the Dodgers.

Thomas, who missed Washington’s three previous games due to a back injury, built a 5-2 lead wit his 24th homer, a two-out drive in the seventh. He has homered in his last four games played.

Max Muncy hit a two-run homer in the eighth against Hunter Harvey.

BETTS FEELING BETTER

Los Angeles outfielder Mookie Betts (bone bruise) said he was improving after fouling a ball off his left foot on Thursday. “It’s better now,” Betts said. “I’m going to try and move around a little bit today and see how it feels.” Manager Dave Roberts said the outfielder could return Sunday. “It’s just a bruise,” Betts said. “A bruise that hurts. Bruises hurt for sure, but it’s just a bruise.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: LHP MacKenzie Gore went on the 15-day IL with blisters on his middle pitching finger. Gore left after four innings of his start Friday night against the Dodgers.

UP NEXT

Washington RHP Trevor Williams (6-9, 5.21), who starts Sunday, has a 2.97 ERA over his past six starts and the Nationals are 4-2 in those games.

Harvey Valentine, The Associated Press