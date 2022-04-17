Chavis leads Pirates to comeback win over Nationals

  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo (25) drives in a run with a fielder's choice off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle (63) during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Catching is Riley Adams. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • A Washington Nationals fan sits bundled up for a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Temperature at game time was 41 degrees. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Washington Nationals' Victor Robles (16) singles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana, driving in two runs, during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
ALAN SAUNDERS
·2 min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates came from behind to beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Sunday and take the four-game series.

Chavis’ single to left field against reliever Steve Cishek (0-1) scored Josh VanMeter to put the Pirates in the lead and complete the comeback from down 3-0.

Pittsburgh also came back from three runs down to beat Washington in the first game of the series on Thursday.

It took the Pirates until the sixth inning to get to Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Corbin issued a pair of free passes around a Chavis single to load the bases. Victor Arano came on in relief and allowed a Diego Castillo fielder’s choice and a Ben Gamel single that each scored a run.

In the seventh, Cole Tucker and VanMeter singled, Daniel Vogelbach was intentionally walked and then Tucker scored on a wild pitch. Chavis then drove in VanMeter through a drawn-in infield. Chavis finished 2 for 4 with the RBI a day after going 3 for 4.

Vogelbach scored on a Yoshi Tsutsugo fielder’s choice to make it a two-run lead.

Heath Hembree (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. David Bednar picked up his first save of the season.

Corbin had his best start of the season wasted, going 5 1/3 innings with three hits, two runs and four strikeouts after allowing eight runs over 6 2/3 combined innings in his first two starts.

Victor Robles broke out of an early season slump to drive in two runs in the second inning for the Nationals. Robles started the season 0 for 18 before his single to left field off Pirates starter José Quintana scored Lane Thomas and Alcides Escobar in the second. Riley Adams also had an RBI single.

Quintana allowed three runs and five hits in four-plus innings. He walked two and struck out three.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: OF Dee Strange-Gordon (illness) returned to Washington ahead of the team.

Pirates: C Roberto Pérez returned to the lineup after missing one game and part of another with a bruised left quad. … SS Kevin Newman (groin) missed his third game, but is expected to return on Monday. … RHP Luis Oviedo (right ankle sprain) had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Altoona and pitched one-third of an inning.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (1-1, 4.00 ERA) will face the Diamondbacks on Monday to start a 10-game home stand.

Pirates: RHP Zach Thompson (0-0, 4.50) will start a three-game series at Milwaukee on Monday.

