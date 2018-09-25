Chaves rejoins Action Express for Petit Le Mans

Chaves, who joined Filipe Albuquerque and Joao Barbosa in AXR’s #5 car for this year’s six-hour race at Watkins Glen, said: “I’m excited to race the Whelen Engineering Cadillac at Road Atlanta and I hope to help the team close the year out as well as we possibly can.

“I really like Road Atlanta, it is one of my favorite tracks in this country. The first half of the lap is so fast and requires a ton of commitment from the driver so it is really rewarding to drive, especially in a car that has the kind of performance that the IMSA prototypes do.”

Team manager Gary Nelson stated: “Gabby did a good job for us at the Glen and we think he’ll be a great fit with Eric and Felipe at Road Atlanta.

"He is quick, a great team player, and has experience with traffic management that is so important in a race like this. We are happy to have him with us and looking forward to getting down to Atlanta to get the race weekend going.”

Chaves, who competed in 13 IndyCar races this year with Harding Racing-Chevrolet, recently tested with AXR in preparation for the season finale.

He commented: “This is a tight, very focused team, so it was no big deal to go from being in the Mustang Sampling car to being part of the Whelen team. Action Express is a very good group, and I felt comfortable right away.

“This is a race that you have to have good pace, make good decisions for 10 hours, and execute perfectly if you want to have a result so that is the focus for everyone and I’m happy to be a part of this effort.”