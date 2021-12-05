Chauncey Billups not interested in being Blazers GM

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups, who has interviewed for front-office jobs before, on if he has any interest in being both coach and GM: “I’m just trying to figure this one job out. I’ve got enough on my plate. I’m going to stick to this one job.”

Source: Twitter @highkin

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Chauncey Billups says Norman Powell broke his nose during a one-one-one workout yesterday at practice. Says Powell will likely be wearing a mask tonight against Boston. – 8:22 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Chauncey Billups just said that Dennis Smith Jr. will start at point guard against Boston with Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons out. #RipCity – 8:21 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups: “I’m forever thankful and grateful to Neil for giving me this opportunity. He saw something in me that maybe a lot of people saw in me, but he had the courage to give me the keys. … I’m sure he’ll land on his feet and be back doing what he loves to do.” – 8:20 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups, who has interviewed for front-office jobs before, on if he has any interest in being both coach and GM: “I’m just trying to figure this one job out. I’ve got enough on my plate. I’m going to stick to this one job.” – 8:19 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

There is definite irony that Neil Olshey is done in by a “you’ll have to take our word for it” investigation, but the silence is defeating from those who cried for transparency and integrity in the Billups hire. – 4:27 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Noted last month Chauncey Billups will likely have voice in POR’s next hire. Billups has significant ties tonNYK’s Scott Perry. Yahoo! reports Perry will get strong consideration. G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim also expected to get consideration: sny.tv/articles/closi… – 1:53 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Chauncey Billups wants the Blazers ‘to compete harder’ sportando.basketball/en/chauncey-bi… – 10:08 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Billups again rips Trail Blazers players: “I want us to compete harder” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/03/bil… – 8:15 AM

Story continues

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Chauncey Billups once again railed against his team’s lack of effort following a 114-83 loss to the Spurs. He said he needs to identify guys who are going to compete every night. Apparently there aren’t enough on this roster. – 1:35 AM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Chauncey Billups on the #Blazers‘ 114-83 loss to the Spurs: “We didn’t start the game off with the right mindset, to compete.” – 12:41 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups: “I want us to compete harder. I want us to be more competitive in every game. I don’t feel like we do that, and it concerns me. And I’ve felt that way in a lot of our wins. This is not just after a loss, me saying that.” – 12:34 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups: “It’s the NBA. You can’t underestimate anybody. You can’t disrespect anybody being a professional NBA player. I felt like we came in here thinking they were just going to lay down.” – 12:30 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups: “For the first four or five shots, we didn’t shoot one good shot. I call those ‘shooting turnovers.'” That’s a new one. – 12:28 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers start the night 0-of-7 from the field, prompting Billups to call time with Portland down 9-2 with 8:37 to play in the first quarter. – 10:17 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Someone (not me) mentioned to Pop that tonight’s game is a matchup of the coach with the most NBA experience vs. the least.

Pop: “Is that right? Are we going to play against each other? Because I don’t want any part of Chauncey.” – 9:26 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Gregg Popovich, asked about tonight’s game being a battle between the most experienced and least experienced coach: “Is that so? Are we playing against each other? Because I want no parts of Chauncey. I give.” – 8:37 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

7:45 pm CT check out ProjectSpurs.com for a pregame audio session

Discussing what Coach Pop and Billups said, plus a preview of Spurs-Blazers tonight – 8:27 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“He looks like he’s having fun. Defensively, he’s pressuring guys.” – Coach Billups says he likes how Dejounte Murray has continued to improve as a point guard – 8:20 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard will be spending a lot of time resting over these 10 days but he “hopes” they’ll be able to get him a little bit of basketball activity. There’s been no talk of surgery at this point. – 8:20 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“They’re a dangerous team. They compete. They’re the best team scoring in the paint.” – Coach Billups on the Spurs

“They’re not going to lay down, this team is going to compete.” – 8:20 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Chauncey Billups says he doesn’t know yet if Norman Powell (right quad contusion) will play tonight against the Spurs. Billups says Powell looked good this morning at shootaround and he’s hopeful he’ll be able to play tonight. #Blazers – 8:17 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Coach Billups says Norman Powell is still a game time decision. – 8:16 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

The Blazers defense still stinks.

They rank 27th in defensive rating and their scheme changes under Chauncey Billups have not been effective.

New video on what needs to change in Portland, good news, bad news, and potential moves. @ringer @ringernba – 2:14 PM

More on this storyline

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups on Neil Olshey’s firing: “Obviously, it was kind of a tough day at the practice facility. Naturally, with the investigation people were anticipating what might happen.” -via Twitter @highkin / December 4, 2021

Joe Cowley: Was told that Marc Eversley-Portland talk is only speculation, and the GM is focused on making an impact with the Bulls before anything else. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / December 3, 2021

Jason Quick: A popular name floated to replace Neil Olshey in Portland has been Tayshaun Prince, who is a VP in the Memphis Grizzlies front office and a former teammate of Blazers coach Chauncey Billups. However, a source says Prince is not a candidate at this time. -via Twitter @jwquick / December 3, 2021