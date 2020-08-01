Chatwood expected to start as Cubs host the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (2-5, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-2, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Cubs: Tyler Chatwood (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .83 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The Cubs finished 37-39 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 4.10 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.32.

The Pirates went 29-47 in division play in 2019. Pittsburgh hit 163 total home runs and averaged 9.2 hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).

