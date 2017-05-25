Chatwood allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Rockies top Phillies 7-2

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake McGee, left, and catcher Tony Wolters celebrate after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. Colorado won 7-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Tyler Chatwood allowed just one hit in seven scoreless innings, Carlos Gonzalez homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Wednesday night.

Chatwood befuddled the Phillies, striking out a season-high eight batters and only allowing a single by Andrew Knapp in the fifth inning. It was the third time Chatwood (4-6) earned a win in his career while allowing just one hit.

Gonzalez hit a three-run homer for the Rockies, who have won four straight. It was their major league-best 18th win on the road.

The Rockies pounded starter Jeremy Hellickson (5-2) for seven runs in the third. Colorado hit for the cycle in the inning - a triple by Ian Desmond, a double by Trevor Story and singles by Charlie Blackmon, DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado surrounded Gonzalez's fourth homer of the season.

Blackmon drove in a pair of runs, increasing his major league-leading RBI total to 42. He has 15 RBIs in his last 11 games.

All 10 Colorado batters who stepped to the plate - including Chatwood and pinch hitter Pat Valaika - had at least one hit. The Rockies have outscored the Phillies 23-5 in the first three games of the four-game series.

The Phillies lost their fifth straight game, matching their longest losing streak of the season. They have now dropped 20 of 24. It was, however, only their second loss this season in 10 games started by Hellickson. It was the second time this season Hellickson allowed more than three runs in a start, and the 12 baserunners he allowed (eight hits, four walks) marked a season high.

The Phillies offense, which has only eight runs during this five-game skid, was blanked until the eighth inning when Michael Saunders snapped an 0-for-15 slump with a two-run home run, his fifth of the season, off reliever Mike Dunn.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Story was back in the lineup after missing the last 13 games with a left shoulder strain. Story was activated Tuesday but did not play in the Rockies 8-2 win. He was back at shortstop and batted seventh.

Phillies: Howie Kendrick, who has been on the DL since April 15 with an oblique strain, began a four-game rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Kendrick will play left field, third base and first base while there and may become a utility guy when he gets back to the Phillies now that Aaron Altherr has solidified a regular spot in the Phillies outfield.

SENDING A MESSAGE

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin sat usual starting 3B Mikael Franco and starting C Cameron Rupp for the second straight game. It was the first time all season both players sat consecutive games. Franco is hitting just .221, and Rupp has struggled defensively lately with a couple costly errors and garnered public criticism from pitching coach Bob McClure about the way he calls a game.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (3-4, 6.00) has been really good for Colorado in his last three starts (2-1, 3.06) but has struggled on the road this season in five outings (2-2, 6.66).

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (2-4, 5.98) looks to rebound following a shaky start in his last game where he allowed five earned runs in just 5 1/3 innings. Velazquez has only thrown seven innings in a game four times in 32 career starts for the Phillies.

