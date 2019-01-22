Chattanooga ready for Wright's first season

(STATS) - Chattanooga announced a highly competitive 2019 schedule for coach Rusty Wright's first season on Tuesday.

The Mocs will play six home games at Finley Stadium and face some daunting road matchups, including an in-state visit to Tennessee on Sept. 14.

"This is a very tough schedule, but we are excited about playing some of the best teams in the country," Wright said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Featured among the home games are 2016 FCS champion James Madison (Sept. 21) and two of last year's Southern Conference champions, ETSU (Oct. 17) and Furman (Nov. 2). In addition to the Tennessee game, the Mocs have key trips to Ohio Valley Conference champ Jacksonville State (Sept. 7), the other 2018 SoCon champ, Wofford (Oct. 26), and Samford (Nov. 9).

Chattanooga finished 6-5 last season. Wright, a 1996 graduate, was hired by his alma mater on Dec. 19 following two seasons on the Georgia State staff.

---=

2019 Chattanooga Schedule

Aug. 31, Eastern Illinois

Sept. 7, at Jacksonville State

Sept. 14, at Tennessee

Sept. 21, James Madison

Sept. 28, Western Carolina*

Oct. 5, at Mercer*

Oct. 17, ETSU*

Oct. 26, at Wofford*

Nov. 2, Furman*

Nov. 9, at Samford*

Nov. 16, The Citadel*

Nov. 23, at VMI*

* - Southern Conference game