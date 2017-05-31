Chattanooga adding FBS transfer

(STATS) - Chattanooga has been well stocked in the secondary in recent seasons and will get stronger by adding Arizona State's most-experienced defensive back.

Cornerback Kareem Orr, who's from Chattanooga, said on social media he is transferring to the Mocs' program after playing in 23 games for the Sun Devils the last two seasons. He would be eligible to play for the Mocs this season.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Orr had 91 tackles and seven interceptions at Arizona State and was a freshman All-American in 2015.

Chattanooga finished 9-4 and made the FCS playoffs last season. The Southern Conference program has a first-year coach in Tom Arth.